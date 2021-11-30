What’s up with SUMO – November 2021

Hey SUMO folks,

November come with lots of rain, at least in my part of the world. It certainly creates a different vibe. I believe you also experience similar weather change lately, be it snow or rain. Whatever it is, I hope you all safe and healthy wherever you are. Oh, and happy thanksgiving for you who celebrate! Sorry for being late with the update this month (maybe it’s better to have it by the end of the month anyway), so let’s just dive into it!

Welcome on board!

Welcome andmagdo to the forum world. He’s been around for awhile, but we’d like to make sure he gets a proper call out here. Also welcome to Abhishek and Bithiah to the Social Support program. Excited to have more people onboard.

Community news

November was intense due to the MR2 release. Luckily, we received good feedback for the overall release. Many people especially like Colorways and want us to keep it as a permanent feature. Many mobile users also enjoyed the customizable homepage and the new inactive tabs feature.

Firefox is officially on the Windows Store.

Time to say goodbye to Firefox Lockwise. But also a Hello to Firefox Relay Premium!

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune in the month: No release notes from Kitsune from last month, however, please read this post to learn more about the website stability update.



Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in October and November!

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Oct 2021 3682 72.51% 16.21% 72.45% Nov 2021 3463 73.92% 15.74% 74.78%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Oct 2021 8,688,751 5.38% Nov 2021 8,306,363 -4.40%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale based on total page views

Locale Oct 2021 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Nov, 4)(**) de 8.41% 97% zh-CN 6.78% 98% fr 6.68% 90% es 6.09% 37% pt-BR 5.55% 57% ru 4.27% 95% ja 3.87% 53% it 2.39% 100% pl 2.18% 86% zh-TW 1.79% 5%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Total conv Conv interacted Total conv Conv interacted @firefox 2659 434 2585 672 @FirefoxSupport 190 178 289 244

Top 5 contributors in Oct-Nov 2021:

Tim Maks Felipe Koji Bithiah Koshy Christophe Villeneuve Matt Cianfarani

Play Store Support

Channel Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Total conv Conv interacted Total conv Conv interacted @firefox 2659 434 2585 672 @FirefoxSupport 190 178 289 244

Top 5 contributors in Oct-Nov 2021:

Paul Wright Selim Şumlu Matt Cianfarani Christophe Villeneuve Christian Noriega

Product updates

COMING SOON

Firefox desktop

Firefox mobile

Other products / Experiments

Shout-outs!

Kudos to andmagdo for being an awesome forum contributor!

Shoutout to Bithiah who’s continue to be awesome contributor on the forum, and now also helping us on social support. Thank you so much for your support!

Shoutouts to Marcelo, Valery, Daisuke, and Krzysztof for the help with the Windows Store reviews!

Thanks for the feedback to everyone involved in the Firefox Suggest contributor thread. Special shoutout to Alice!

And all the forum folks who helped with the FVD incident last week. Thank you so much for being there for Firefox users! Special shoutout for Paul collaborating with the AMO team and raising the flag to them when it happened.

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

Useful links: