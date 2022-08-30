What’s up with SUMO – August 2022

Hi everybody,

Summer is not a thing in my home country, Indonesia. But I learn that taking some time off after having done a lot of work in the first half of the year is useful for my well-being. So I hope you had a chance to take a break this summer.

We passed half of Q3 already at this point, so let’s see what SUMO has been doing and up to with renewed excitement after this holiday season.

Welcome note and shout-outs

Thanks to Felipe for doing a short experiment on social support mentoring. This was helpful to understand what other contributors might need when they start contributing.

Thanks to top contributors for Firefox for iOS in the forum. We are in need of more iOS contributors in the forum, so your contribution is highly appreciated.

I’d like to give special thanks to a few contributors who start to contribute more to KB these days: Denys, Kaie, Lisah933, jmaustin, and many others.

Community news

We are now sharing social and mobile support stats regularly. This is an effort to make sure that contributors are updated and exposed to both contribution areas. We knew it’s not always easy to discover opportunity to contribute to social or mobile support since we’re utilizing a different tool for these contribution areas. Check out the last one was from last week.

The long-awaited work to fix the automatic function to shorten KB article link has been released to production. Read more about this change in this contributor thread and how you can help remove manual links that we added in the past when the functionality was broken.

Check out our post about Back to School marketing campaign if you haven’t.

Catch up

Consider subscribing to Firefox Daily Digest if you haven’t to get daily updates about Firefox from across different platforms.

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in July! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of the Customer Experience weekly scrum meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest product updates.

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune in the month: Kitsune release notes 2022-07-28 Kitsune release notes 2022-08-03 Kitsune release notes 2022-08-10 You can also check out the SUMO Engineering Board to see more about what the team is up to.



Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Jul 2022 7,325,189 -5.94%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale Jul 2022 pageviews (*) de 8.31% zh-CN 7.01% fr 5.94% es 5.91% pt-BR 4.75% ru 4.14% ja 3.93% It 2.13% zh-TW 1.99% pl 1.94%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total incoming conv Conv interacted Resolution rate Jul 2022 237 251 75.11%

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 2 months:

Bithiah K Christophe Villeneuve Felipe Koji Kaio Duarte Matt Cianfarani

Play Store Support

Channel Jul 2022 Total priority review Total priority review replied Total reviews replied Firefox for Android 2155 508 575 Firefox Focus for Android 45 18 92 Firefox Klar Android 3 0 0

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 2 months:

Paul Wright

Selim Şumlu

Felipe Koji

Tim Maks

Matt Cianfarani

Product updates

To catch up on product releases update, please watch the recording of the Customer Experience scrum meeting from AirMozilla. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clickling on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.

