Rep of the Month – January 2017

Please join us in congratulating Petras, Rep of the Month for January 2017!

Petras is an IT specialist and entrepreneur, who started at an extremely young age to build up a company and to develop his Project Manager skills. Nowadays he has a track record of working with or even heading a number of world class IT projects and companies.

During the last few months he organized and participated in many events giving talks to thousand of people in various topics, including Privacy and Advocacy and the EU Copyright Reform. He adds his PM knowledge to the program by building up proposals for different projects. He managed to mobilize our community of volunteers, showing great leadership and communication skills.

Congrats Petras! Join us in congratulating him in discourse.

