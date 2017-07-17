Mozilla statement on Supreme Court hearings on Aadhaar

A 5 judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of India begins hearings today to review the many cases related to Aaadhaar, the Indian national biometric identity database. This bench will decide which of these cases should be reviewed by a constitutional bench, and how big that bench should be — the larger the number of judges on a bench, the greater the precedential value.

We’re pleased to see the Indian Supreme Court take this important step forward in considering the privacy implications of Aadhaar. At a time when the Government of India is increasingly making Aadhaar mandatory for everything from getting food rations, to accessing healthcare, to logging into a wifi hotspot, a strong framework protecting privacy is critical. Indians have been waiting for years for a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court to take up these Aadhaar cases, and we hope the Right to Privacy will not be in question for much longer.