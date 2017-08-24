Mozilla applauds India Supreme Court’s decision upholding privacy as a fundamental right

Mozilla is thrilled to see the Supreme Court of India’s decision declaring that the Right to Privacy is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Mozilla fights for privacy around the world as part of our mission, and so we’re pleased to see the Supreme Court unequivocally end the debate on whether this right even exists in India. Attention must move now to Aadhaar, which the government is increasingly making mandatory without meaningful privacy protections. To realize the right to privacy in practice, swift action is needed to enact a strong data protection law.