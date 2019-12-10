India’s new data protection bill: Strong on companies, step backward on government surveillance

Yesterday, the Government of India shared a near final draft of its data protection law with Members of Parliament, after more than a decade of engagement from industry and civil society. This is a significant milestone for a country with the second largest population on the internet and where privacy was declared a fundamental right by its Supreme Court back in 2017.

Like the previous version of the bill from July 2018 developed by the Justice Srikrishna Committee, this bill offers strong protections in regards to data processing by companies. Critically, this latest bill is a dramatic step backward in terms of the exceptions it grants for government processing and surveillance.

The original draft, which we called groundbreaking in many respects, contained some concerning issues: glaring exceptions for the government use of data, data localisation, an insufficiently independent data protection authority, and the absence of a right to deletion and objection to processing. While this new bill makes progress on some issues like data localisation, it also introduces new threats to privacy such as user verification for social media companies and forced transfers of non-personal data.

As the bill is introduced and reviewed in Parliament, attention and action is needed on several provisions. Here are some highlights:

Exceptions for Law Enforcement and other government use: The biggest concern in the new draft is the bill’s expansion of the broad exceptions that were present in the 2018 draft of the data protection bill for the government processing of data. Crucially, the requirement that government processing of data be “necessary and proportionate” has been cut. Furthermore, a provision was added granting the government complete discretion to exempt any entity or department from any part of the law. This leaves the current legal vacuum around India’s surveillance and intelligence services intact, which is fundamentally incompatible with effective privacy protection.

On a positive note:

Data Localisation and Cross Border Transfers: In a positive move compared to the 2018 draft, the law relaxes data localisation restrictions and applies them to only sensitive and critical personal data (i.e., personal data can be transferred without restriction). For sensitive data, the data can be processed outside the country and there are also reciprocity based exceptions that allows even critical and sensitive data to be processed outside the country. However, sensitive data must be stored in India, and it continues to be hard to see this as anything other than an effort to make surveillance easier.

Overall, while there are several strong provisions, significant concerns remain with the law and the Parliament will be critical in ensuring that Indians receive the data protection law they deserve. Mozilla will continue to engage with the Parliament, the Government of India, and other stakeholders over the coming months to help make this happen.