Designing beyond the checklist

Accessibility has always been close to my heart. I was introduced to it early in my career, when a client required our product to be AAA-compliant. As a team of two, we audited our entire app.

We were barely AA.

If those letters don’t mean much, they refer to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the international standard for making digital products usable for people with disabilities. AAA is the highest level of conformance. AA is typically considered the acceptable baseline.

We weren’t even confidently there. That experience changed how I see design.