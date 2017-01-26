Reps Program Objectives – Q1 2017

In 2016 we started to define quarterly OKR (Objective, Key Results) to set the Reps program’s goals. Last December and early this month we worked closely together with the Community Development Team to define the team’s goals for the quarter. These are highly relevant for the Reps program and the Reps’ goals are tightly coupled with these. To make it better understandable what this means for the Reps program, we have created our own goals based on the aforementioned objectives. In the following graphic you can see how all these goals play together.

Objective 1 – We start to have a unified approach across Mozilla of recruiting, aligning and investing in mobilizers

KR 1 – Shared onboarding framework and tools are identified for Reps, Regional Coaches, Club Leads and Resource Leads

KR 2 – 50% of Reps activities are in support of activities prioritized on Activate mobilizer portal

KR 3 – Core community sentiment > 11.5 NPS (Net Promoter Score)

KR 4 – Mobilizer sentiment > 20 NPS (Net Promoter Score)

Objective 2 – We have a strong base in our transformation towards a mobilizer program

KR 1 – Communication channels have a clear purpose and we have a list of defined content to share on these channels

KR 2 – 100% Reps watching both Reps and NDA discourse by the end of February.

KR 3 – We have a clear plan on Coaching in the Reps program in 2017 and the Leadership track is open for applications to run a draft training

KR 4 – Reps Resources Training is finished and the Resources track is open for applications

KR 5 – At least 50 Reps have given feedback on the draft Community Participation Guidelines

We will work closely with the Community Development Team to achieve our goals. We will be working together with the Community Development Team, therefore we will use the heartbeat model as well. For the first heartbeat (ends February 11th) we have defined our working packets:

You can follow the progress of these tasks in the Reps Issue Tracker.

Which of the above objectives are you most interested in? What key result would you like to hear more about? What do you find intriguing? Which thoughts cross your mind upon reading this? Where would you like to help out? Let’s keep the conversation going! Join the discussion on Discourse.