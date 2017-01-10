Rep of the Month – December 2016

Join us to congratulate Srushtika as Rep of the month for December.

Srushtika is an undergraduate student in her final year. She describes herself as “Tech-Speaker at Mozilla that loves speaking and advocating new technologies that could change the way we spend our lives.” But she is so much more than that. During the last few months she has been working along with Ram on building the local Indian WebVR community. She has also created MozActivate best practices while she is also working on an intro guide for newbies in WebVR events based on Rust guides.

Moreover, she is heavily involved on shaping the Campus program and suggesting activities for campus students. All the above gained her a mention on the VR/AR inspirations of 2016 blogpost. When she is not studying or contributing to VR, Srushtika is helping the privacy month team from India on advocating about privacy in social media. Check them out on #privacymonth.

Congratulations Srushtika, you’re a true inspiration to all of us. Keep on rocking! Please join us in congratulating her over at Discourse!