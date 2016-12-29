Rep of the Month – November 2016

November’s gone but our lovely Reps made sure to leave a footprint of it behind with amazing activities. One that stood out was Ram Dayal Vaishnav, a Rep for almost three years now. He is always up to speed and engaged in the newest things mozilla engages in, so it is no surprise he is one of the volunteers leading WebVR activities in India.

Check his latest reports from the VR Camp Hyderabad about the A-Frame framework. Also, if you need an inspiration on how to organize a VR Day be sure to look over “A Day of Virtual Reality”. He attended the Mozilla Festival in London and is teaching the Learning WebVR development using A-Frame framework.

Thanks Ram for the amazing work done! Please join us in congratulating Ram on Discourse!