Reps Program Objectives – Q2 2017

As we did in the past few quarters, we have decided on the Reps Program Objectives for this quarter. Again we have worked with the Community Development Team to align our goals to the broader scope of their goals. These are highly relevant for the Reps program and the Reps’ goals are tightly coupled with these. In the following graphic you can see how all these goals play together.

Objective 1 – RepsNext is successfully completed paving the way for our next improvement program

KR 1 – The Coaching plan is implemented and we are able to scale

KR 2 – Budget requests submitted after June, 1st go through the trained Resource Reps

KR 3 – Reps can get initial resources to improve their Leadership skills

KR 4 – Core community sentiment NPS >11.5 (Konstantina as in Q1)

KR 5 – Mobilizer sentiment NPS >15 (Konstantina as in Q1)

KR 6 – We have a GitHub issue to plan for the future of Reps with an exclusive focus on functional contributions

KR 7 – The Facebook experiment is analyzed and being continued if successful

KR 8 – 2 communication improvements are identified

KR 9 – It takes a maximum of 2 weeks for new applicants to have their first task assigned

Objective 2 – MozActivate focuses mobilizers on impactful areas

KR 1 – General feedback form is used by 100% of MozActivate activities

KR 2 – We have implemented metrics and measurements for the existing MozActivate and to-be-launched activities as well as for the website itself

KR 3 – 70 Reps have organized one or more MozActivate activity

KR 4 – Activate is actively engaging 70 new technical contributors

KR 5 – 2 new activities are launched

Objective 3 – The Reps program demonstrates operational excellence in the Mozilla Project

KR 1 – Goals for Q3 have been set

KR 2 – We were involved and gave feedback about the Community Development Team OKRs for Q3 as well as the broader Open Innovation ones

KR 3 – The budget allocation for Q3 is finalized and communicated to all Reps

KR 4 – We have on average maximum one open action item from last week before every Council Meeting that is not tracked on GitHub and next steps/blockers are identified

KR 5 – We have planned 2 brainstorm sessions for the next improvement program

KR 6 – We have given feedback for Open Innovation’s “Strategy” project and are a valuable source for future consultation for strategy related questions

We will work closely with the Community Development Team to achieve our goals. You can follow the progress of these tasks in the Reps Issue Tracker. We also have a new Dashboard1 to track the status of each objective.

Which of the above objectives are you most interested in? What key result would you like to hear more about? What do you find intriguing? Which thoughts cross your mind upon reading this? Where would you like to help out? Let’s keep the conversation going! Join the discussion on Discourse.