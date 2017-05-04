Rep of the Month – March 2017

Please join us in congratulating Rizki Kelimutu, our Rep of the Month for March 2017!

Kiki is an awesome Rep from Indonesia based in Jakarta. You might have met her in Bugzilla since her daily job is handling seamlessly all the Reps budget and swag requests. But Kiki is restless! So after the endless hours of Bugzilla she volunteers her time on building and developing the community in Indonesia.

During the past few months Kiki has worked on expanding the Aurora community and organizing SUMO days. She has also been advocating to local audiences about online privacy. Further, she has been advocating for Mozilla and has been building a community in Kopdar. Lately she has also represented Mozilla along with other volunteers Mozilla in WikuFest. Kiki has also recently joined the Tech Speakers program, expanding her skills even further. And she has done all this while being one of the space wrangles of the amazing Jakarta space.

Thank you Kiki for being awesome, keep rocking the free web! Please join us in congratulating her on Discourse!