Rep of the Month – May 2017

Please join us in congratulating Vaibhav Bajaj, our Rep of the Month for May 2017!

Vaibhav is a Reps Mentor from Bhopal, India. He has been contributing as a Mozilla Rep since October 2014.

During the past few months, Vaibhav has organized a WebVR Camp in Bhopal, and attended the WebVR Camp in Indore. Additionally he took part in the Hindi & Marathi localization community meetup and participated in the A-Frame Hack Night India which had the goal to create training material about WebVR. To help increase the Nightly usage in India, he is also part of the India uses Firefox Nightly initiative.

Vaibhav, Keep rocking the open web!