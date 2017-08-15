Reps Program Objectives – Q3 2017

As with every quarter, we define Objectives and Key Results for the Reps Program. We are happy to announce the Objectives for the current quarter.

Objective 1: The Reps program continues to grow its process maturity

KR1: 20 Reps have been trained with the Resource training

KR2: 100% of the budget requests of new Reps are filed by Resource Track Reps

KR3: 30 Reps complete the coaching training

KR4: The amount of mentor-less Reps is reduced by 50%

KR5: Increase number of authors for Reps tweets to 10 people

Objective 2: The Reps program is the backbone for any mobilizing needs

KR1: We documented what mobilizing Reps are focusing on

KR2: An implementation roadmap for mobilizers’ recommendations is in place.

KR3: Identified 1 key measures that is defining how our Mobilizers add value to the coding and Non-Coding/Enthusiast communities

Objective 3: The Activate Portal is improved for Mobilizer Reps and Functional Areas

KR1: The Rust activity is updated

KR2: The WebExtensions activity update has been tested in 3 pilot events in 3 different countries

KR3: 60 unique Reps have run a MozActivate event

KR4: The website is updated to the new branding

We will work closely with the Community Development Team to achieve our goals. You can follow the progress of these tasks in the Reps Issue Tracker. We also have a dashboard to track the status of each objective.

Which of the above objectives are you most interested in? What key result would you like to hear more about? What do you find intriguing? Which thoughts cross your mind upon reading this? Where would you like to help out? Let’s keep the conversation going! Join the discussion on Discourse.