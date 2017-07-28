Rep of the Month – July 2017

Please join us in congratulating Vigneshwer Dhinakaran, our Rep of the Month for July 2017!

Vigneshwer is a data scientist working on realtime data and a tech enthusiast coming from India.

During the last months, Vigneshwer (or Viki as most of his friends call him) has been heavily involved on helping building the Rust community in India. His efforts, along with other awesome Reps, have resulted to the RainofRust Campaign, a campaign with the purpose to spread the Rust language in India and to create early adapters of the language. During the campaign Viki wrote a new event flow while he was leading a lot of the offline and online events. But his work doesn’t stop there. Since the campaign has finished, Viki is leading the efforts to help those early adopters to become Rust contributors in order to strengthen the community in India. Moreover, Viki has participated in the mobilizers experiment where he was leading the efforts on understanding how to mobilize the Rust community and unlock the challenges they are facing.

Thank you Vigneshwer for being awesome, keep rocking the open Web!

Join us in congratulating him on Discourse.