India’s ambitious non personal data report should put privacy first, for both individuals and communities

After over a year’s deliberation, the Kris Gopalakrishnan Committee released its draft report on non-personal data regulation in India last month. The report is one of the first comprehensive articulations of how non-personal data should be regulated by any country and breaks new ground in interesting ways. While seemingly well intentioned, many of the reports recommendations leave much to be desired in both clarity and feasibility of implementation. In Mozilla’s response to the public consultation, we have argued for a consultative and rights respecting approach to non-personal data regulation that benefits communities, individuals and businesses alike while upholding their privacy and autonomy.

We welcome the consultation, and believe the concept of non-personal data will benefit from a robust public discussion. Such a process is essential to creating a rights-respecting law compatible with the Indian Constitution and its fundamental rights of equality, liberty and privacy.

The key issues outlined in our submission are:

Mitigating risks to privacy: Non-personal data can also often constitute protected trade secrets, and its sharing with third parties can raise significant privacy concerns. As we’ve stated before, information about sales location data from e-commerce platforms, for example, can be used to draw dangerous inferences and patterns regarding caste, religion, and sexuality.

More broadly, the paper focuses on how to extract data for the national interest, while continuing to ignore the urgent need to protect Indians’ privacy. Instead of contemplating how to force the transfer of non-personal data for the benefit of local companies, the Indian Government should leverage India’s place in the global economy by setting forth an interoperable and rights respecting vision of data governance. Passing a comprehensive data protection law: The Indian government should prioritize the passage of a strong data protection law, accompanied by reform of government surveillance. Only after the implementation of such a law that makes the fundamental right of privacy a reality for all Indians to all should we begin to look into non-personal data.

The goal of data-driven innovation oriented towards societal benefit is a valuable one. However, any community-oriented data models must be predicated on a legal framework that secures the individual’s rights to their data, as affirmed by the Indian Constitution. As we’ve argued extensively to MeitY and the Justice Srikrishna Committee, such a law has the opportunity to build on the globally standard of data protection set by Europe, and position India as a leader in internet regulation.

We look forward to engaging with the Indian government as it deliberates how to regulate non-personal data over the coming years.

Our full submission can be found here.