Performance Sheriff Newsletter (December 2020)

In December there were 241 alerts generated, resulting in 39 regression bugs being filed on average 6.4 days after the regressing change landed.

Welcome to the December 2020 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics, followed by a review of the year. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.

Sheriffing efficiency

All alerts were triaged in an average of 1.1 days

95% of alerts were triaged within 3 days

of alerts were triaged within 3 days Valid regressions were associated with bugs in 3.4 days

71% of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days

2020 in Review

As we welcome a new year, let’s look back at how 2020 looked for performance sheriffing:

Over 2,500 alert summaries were generated (~7 per day)

alert summaries were generated (~7 per day) A total of 371 regression bugs were opened

regression bugs were opened 41% of these regression bugs were fixed

of these regression bugs were fixed All alerts were triaged in an average of 1.4 days

87% of alerts were triaged within 3 days

of alerts were triaged within 3 days Valid regressions were associated with bugs in 2.8 days

86% of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days

of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days 119 performance improvements were identified

Summary of alerts

Each month I’ll highlight the regressions and improvements found.

Note that whilst I usually allow one week to pass before generating the report, there are still alerts under investigation for the period covered in this article. This means that whilst I believe these metrics to be accurate at the time of writing, some of them may change over time.

I would love to hear your feedback on this article, the queries, the dashboard, or anything else related to performance sheriffing or performance testing. You can comment here, or find the team on Matrix in #perftest or #perfsheriffs.

The dashboard for December can be found here (for those with access).