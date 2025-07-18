Performance Tools Newsletter (H1 Edition)

Welcome to the latest edition of the Performance Tools Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products. See below for highlights from the last half.

Highlights 🎉

Profiler

PerfCompare

PerfTest

Other

Blog Posts ✍️

Events 📅

Andrej Glavic [aglavic] helped organize a SPDY Community Meetup at the Toronto Office! A recording of the event can be found here.

Contributors 🌐

Gabriel Astorgano [:astor] 🎉 Gabriel is a new contributor to Mozilla!

Chineta Adinnu [:netacci] 🎉 Netacci recently completed her Outreachy program with us! See her blog posts above to see how it went for her, and read about the challenges she had to overcome.

Sumair Qaisar [:sumairq]

Mayank Bansal [:mayankleoboy1]

Myeongjun Go [:myeongjun] 🎉 Jun has recently surpassed 5 years of contributing with us! We are extremely grateful for all the amazing contributions he’s made over the years.



If you have any questions, or are looking to add performance testing for your code component, you can find us on Element in #perftest, #profiler, #perfcompare. On Slack, you can find us in #perf-help.

P.S. We’ve changed the icon for contributors to a globe (🌐) as a reference to the global nature of contributions to the Performance Tools projects. This makes it possible to more clearly show when a highlight is from a contributor. If you have suggestions for alternative emojis, please feel free to share them!