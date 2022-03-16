Performance Sheriff Newsletter (January 2022)

In January there were 161 alerts generated, resulting in 20 regression bugs being filed on average 13.4 days after the regressing change landed.

Welcome to the January 2022 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics, followed by a review of the year. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.

Sheriffing efficiency

All alerts were triaged in an average of 0.7 days

99% of alerts were triaged within 3 days

Valid regressions were associated with bugs in an average of 8.8 days

81% of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days

As you can see there has been a huge increase in the average number of days before valid regressions were associated with bugs. We have identified a number of regression alerts from January that were handled incorrectly. For most of these, a comment was left on the culprit bug instead of a new regression bug being opened. We have been taking corrective measures, including revisiting all recent regression alerts and reviewing our sheriffing workflow and training material. We’re also exploring ways to improve our tools to reduce the risk of this recurring, and looking into how we can detect such issues more expediently in the future.

Summary of alerts

Each month I’ll highlight the regressions and improvements found.

Note that whilst I usually allow one week to pass before generating the report, there are still alerts under investigation for the period covered in this article. This means that whilst I believe these metrics to be accurate at the time of writing, some of them may change over time.

You can comment here, or find the team on Matrix in #perftest or #perfsheriffs.

