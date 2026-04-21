Telemetry Alerting Beta Announcement

We’re happy to announce that the Telemetry Alerting beta is now open to everyone!

Monitoring for changes in telemetry probes that you own can be difficult to do on a regular and continuous basis. With telemetry alerting, that changes today! You can now quickly set up your timing distribution probes for automated monitoring on Windows with notifications through email or a Bugzilla bug.

To get started, if you only need email alerts, simply add monitor: True to the metadata section of your probe (example).

If you would prefer to receive Bugzilla bugs when a change is detected, set the monitor field like so (example):

monitor:

alert: True

lower_is_better: True/False # Optional

bugzilla_notification_emails:

- <YOUR-BUGZILLA-EMAIL-HERE>

More information about telemetry alerting, and how to set up a probe can be found here in the documentation. There’s also a dashboard that can show you all of the existing telemetry alerts along with some detection information. For now, we only support change detection on Windows for `timing_distribution` probes (see here for other desktop platforms, and android).

Please note that this is an open beta and we are actively looking for feedback on this system. If you hit any issues, or have any suggestions feel free to file a bug in the Testing :: Performance component or reach out to us in either #perf-help on Slack or in #perftest on Matrix.

Special thanks to Eduardo Filho for his support on the telemetry probe side, to Bas Schouten for his guidance and work on the CDF Squared detection technique, and to Andrej Glavic and Beatrice Acasandrei for their help in reviewing the Treeherder changes.

For a more detailed look at how this works, see this blog post.