Performance Testing Newsletter (Q3 Edition)

Welcome to the latest edition of the Performance Testing Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products.

Last quarter was MozWeek, and we had a great time meeting a number of you in our PerfTest Regression Workshop – thank you all for joining us, and making it a huge success! If you didn’t get a chance to make it, you can find the slides here, and most of the information from the workshop (including some additional bits) can be found in this documentation page. We will be running this workshop again next MozWeek, along with a more advanced version.

See below for highlights from the changes made in the last quarter.

Highlights

Blog Posts ✍️

Contributors

Myeongjun Go [:myeongjun]

Mayank Bansal [:mayankleoboy1]

