Performance Testing Newsletter, Q2 Edition

Welcome to the latest edition of the Performance Testing Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products. See below for highlights from the changes made in the last quarter.

Highlights

Contributors

Myeongjun Go [:myeongjun]

Mayank Bansal [:mayankleoboy1]

If you have any questions, or are looking to add performance testing for your code component, you can find us in #perftest on Element, or #perf-help on Slack.

P.S. If you’re interested in including updates from your teams in a quarterly newsletter like this, and you are not currently covered by another newsletter, please reach out to me (:sparky). I’m interested in making a more general newsletter for these.