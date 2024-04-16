Performance Testing Newsletter, Q1 Edition

Welcome to the latest edition of the Performance Testing Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products. See below for highlights from the changes made in the last quarter.
Highlights
-
[gijs] Made a fix to remove the statuspanel in our raptor performance tests.
-
[jmaher] Manifest test files in Raptor now follow the toml format.
-
[myeongjun] Fixed an issue with manual ingestion in Treeherder.
-
[myeongjun] Added the –non-pgo flag to mach-try-perf to allow users to easily make use of opt builds instead of pgo builds. This will result in faster try run times.
-
[andrej] Produced some documentation to help firefox-android engineers with mobile performance testing in mozilla-central.
[kshampur] Added Motionmark 1.3 tests to Raptor.
-
[kshampur] Failing Raptor tasks now provide a screenshot of the failure.
-
[fbilt] Added searchfox links from tests to test manifests in our Raptor performance documentations. Example here.
-
[sparky] Talos pdfpaint test has been updated to use a larger, and newer set of PDFs.
Contributors
-
Myeongjun Go [:myeongjun]
If you have any questions, or are looking to add performance testing for your code component, you can find us in #perftest on Element, or #perf-help on Slack.
P.S. If you’re interested in including updates from your teams in a quarterly newsletter like this, and you are not currently covered by another newsletter, please reach out to me (:sparky). I’m interested in making a more general newsletter for these.
No comments yet
Comments are closed, but trackbacks are open.