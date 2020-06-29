The Poetics of Product Copy: What UX Writers Can Learn From Poetry

1. Both consider the human experience closely

Poets look closely at the human experience. We use the details of the personal to communicate a universal truth. And how that truth is communicated — the context, style, and tone — reflect the culture and moment in time. When a poem makes its mark, it hits a collective nerve.

Like poetry, product copy looks closely at the human experience, and its language reflects the culture from which it was born. As technology has become omnipresent in our lives, the language of the interface has, in turn, become more conversational. “404 Not Found” messages are (ideally) replaced with plain language. Emojis and Hmms are sprinkled throughout the digital experience, riding the tide of memes and tweets that signify an increasingly informal culture. You can read more about the relationship between technology and communication in Erika Hall’s seminal work, Conversational Design.

While the topic at hand is often considerably less exalted than that of poetry, a UX writer similarly considers the details of a moment in time. Good copy is informed by what the user is experiencing and feeling — the frustration of a failed page load or the success of a saved login — and crafts content sensitive to that context.

Product copy strikes the wrong note when it fails to be empathetic to that moment. For example, it’s unhelpful to use technical jargon or make a clever joke when a user encounters a dead end. This insensitivity is made more acute if the person is using the interface to navigate a stressful life event, like filing for leave when a loved one is ill. What they need in that moment is plain language and clear instructions on a path forward.