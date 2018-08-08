Onboarding team for 2nd half of 2018

This blogpost was composed by Daniele Scasciafratte

As we have entered the second half of the year, the Reps Council has worked on updating the Onboarding Screening Team for 2018-2.

The scope of this team is to help on evaluating the new applications to the Reps program by helping the Reps Council on this process.

In June we opened a call for the new team members on https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/do-you-want-join-the-onboarding-screening-team-for-2018-2/29713

We’ve got 13 applications in total. Out of them 9 applications were fitting in the Selection Criteria defined on https://wiki.mozilla.org/ReMo/Webinar/Screening, you can find the people that applied is on https://github.com/mozilla/Reps/issues/333.

After 2 weeks the Reps Council voted and chose the new members.

The new members of the team for the next 6 months are:

The previous team members were:

The previous team worked on reviewing 17 applications in 7 rounds in the last 7 months. Thanks a lot for your hard work!

Looking into the numbers of applications compared to the 2018-1 team (https://blog.mozilla.org/mozillareps/2018/02/15/reps-on-boarding-team/) the number of applications have declined compared to the previous year.

The new team will start to work soon (we have about 3 applications in queue). A Reps Council Member will also join the team, focusing on communications between applicants and the evaluation of the team.

