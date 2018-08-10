Rep of the Month – July 2018

Please join us in congratulating Lívia Takács, our Rep of the Month for July 2018!
Livia is a UI developer and visual designer from Hungary and has been part of the Reps program for a bit more than a year. In that time she organized a lot of events with different communities (like LibreOffice) and also workshops.
She also organizes Mozilla Hungary community meetings and a few months ago she organized the Firefox Support Sprint in Budapest.
She is a mentor and teacher at specific workshops where she teaches JavaScript and localization, such as MozSkool teaching JavaScript to 15-18 years old girls and MozScope localization workshops. This is a great example that a community builder can organize events but also mentor and teach new people to help growing the local community.
Thanks Lívia, keep rocking the Open Web!
