Rep of the Month – July 2018

Please join us in congratulating Lívia Takács, our Rep of the Month for July 2018!

Livia is a UI developer and visual designer from Hungary and has been part of the Reps program for a bit more than a year. In that time she organized a lot of events with different communities (like LibreOffice) and also workshops.

She also organizes Mozilla Hungary community meetings and a few months ago she organized the Firefox Support Sprint in Budapest.

She is a mentor and teacher at specific workshops where she teaches JavaScript and localization, such as MozSkool teaching JavaScript to 15-18 years old girls and MozScope localization workshops. This is a great example that a community builder can organize events but also mentor and teach new people to help growing the local community.

Thanks Lívia, keep rocking the Open Web!

Please head over to Discourse to congratulate her!