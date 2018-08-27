Rep of the Month – August 2018

Please join us in congratulating Abhiram Ravikumar, our Rep of the Month for August 2018!
Abhiram Ravikumar is an amazing contributor from Bangalore India and a long time Mozillian contributing as a Rep since November 2015. He is the so-called backbone of the Bangalore community keeping activities going in and around the region.
He is also a Rust contributor helping the Rust team evangelize the programming language by speaking at events and organizing them. As a Tech Speaker, he speaks about Rust, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Git and Open Source at events and conferences.
Abhiram is a part of the Mozilla India Rust focus group helping volunteers getting started with Rust. Professionally he works as a machine learning fellow at SAP Labs. A great example of contributions with passion towards open source, Abhiram surely stands out with his contributions to the community.
Thanks Abhiram, keep rocking the Open Web!
No responses yet
Post a comment