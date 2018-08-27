Rep of the Month – August 2018

Please join us in congratulating Abhiram Ravikumar, our Rep of the Month for August 2018!

Abhiram Ravikumar is an amazing contributor from Bangalore India and a long time Mozillian contributing as a Rep since November 2015. He is the so-called backbone of the Bangalore community keeping activities going in and around the region.

He is also a Rust contributor helping the Rust team evangelize the programming language by speaking at events and organizing them. As a Tech Speaker, he speaks about Rust, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Git and Open Source at events and conferences.

Abhiram is a part of the Mozilla India Rust focus group helping volunteers getting started with Rust. Professionally he works as a machine learning fellow at SAP Labs. A great example of contributions with passion towards open source, Abhiram surely stands out with his contributions to the community.

Thanks Abhiram, keep rocking the Open Web!

To congratulate him, head over to the Discourse post!