Rep of the Month – September 2018

Please join us in congratulating Umesh Agarwal, our Rep of the Month for September 2018!

Umesh is from Kharagpur, India and works as Big Data Splunk Architect & Administrator. He is an Open Source Geek and his other areas of interest are Cyber Security and Big Data Analysis. He is a passionate Mozillian and an amazing contributor for more than 6 years. Umesh served as Reps Council Member in 2016 and currently he is an active Reps Mentor.

He manages the Mozilla India Gear Store based in Pune, India. Umesh is a localization community manager for the Hindi language. He has recently successfully hosted ‘Mozilla L10n Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati Community Meetup 2018’ held in Pune on 1st – 2nd of September 2018. This event was part of the Mozilla L10n community events in 2018. The event was of very high standard, productive and ended up with great success metrics. Approximately twenty leaders of four regional languages traveled from various parts of the country to participate in the event.

Thanks Umesh, keep rocking the Open Web!

To congratulate him, please head over to the Discourse topic!