Performance Sheriff Newsletter (August 2021)

In August there were 126 alerts generated, resulting in 16 regression bugs being filed on average 3.6 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the August 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.
Sheriffing efficiency
- All alerts were triaged in an average of 0.8 days
- 99% of alerts were triaged within 3 days
- Valid regressions were associated with bugs in an average of 1.6 days
- 86% of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days
Summary of alerts
Each month I’ll highlight the regressions and improvements found.
- 😍 19 bugs were associated with improvements
- 🤐 2 regressions were accepted
- 🤩 7 regressions were fixed (or backed out)
- 🤥 0 regressions were invalid
- 🤗 3 regressions are assigned
- 😨 1 regression is unassigned
- 😵 0 regressions were reopened
Note that whilst I usually allow one week to pass before generating the report, there are still alerts under investigation for the period covered in this article. This means that whilst I believe these metrics to be accurate at the time of writing, some of them may change over time.
I would love to hear your feedback on this article, the queries, the dashboard, or anything else related to performance sheriffing or performance testing. You can comment here, or find the team on Matrix in #perftest or #perfsheriffs.
The dashboard for August can be found here (for those with access).
