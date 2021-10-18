Performance Sheriff Newsletter (September 2021)

In September there were 174 alerts generated, resulting in 23 regression bugs being filed on average 6.4 days after the regressing change landed.

Welcome to the September 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.

Sheriffing efficiency

All alerts were triaged in an average of 2 days

80% of alerts were triaged within 3 days

of alerts were triaged within 3 days Valid regressions were associated with bugs in an average of 3.5 days

74% of valid regressions were associated with bugs within 5 days

Summary of alerts

Each month we’ll highlight the regressions and improvements found.

Note that whilst we usually allow one week to pass before generating the report, there are still alerts under investigation for the period covered in this article. This means that whilst we believe these metrics to be accurate at the time of writing, some of them may change over time.

