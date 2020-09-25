L10n Report: September 2020 Edition

Welcome!

New localizers

Victor and Orif are teaming up to re-build the Tajik community.

Théo of Corsican (co).

Jonathan of Luganda (lg).

Davud of Central Kurdish (ckb).

New community/locales added

New content and projects

Infrastructure and l10n.mozilla.org

As part of the effort to streamline and rationalize the localization infrastructure, following the recent lay-offs, we have decided to decommission Elmo. Elmo is the project name of what has been the backbone of our localization infrastructure for over 10 years, and its public facing part was hosted on l10n.mozilla.org (el as in “el-10-en (l10n)”, m(ozilla), o(rg) = elmo).

The practical consequences of this change are:

There are no more sign-offs for Firefox . Beta builds are going to use the latest content available in the l10n repositories at the time of the build.

. Beta builds are going to use the latest content available in the l10n repositories at the time of the build. The deadline for localization moves to the Monday before Release Candidate week . That’s 8 days before release day, and 5 full more days available for localization compared to the previous schedule. For reference, the deadline will be set to the day before in Pontoon (Sunday), since the actual merge happens in the middle of the day on Monday.

. That’s 8 days before release day, and 5 full more days available for localization compared to the previous schedule. For reference, the deadline will be set to the day before in Pontoon (Sunday), since the actual merge happens in the middle of the day on Monday. https://10n.mozilla.org will be redirected to https://pontoon.mozilla.org/ (the 400 – Bad Gateway error currently displayed is a known problem).

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Upcoming deadlines:

Firefox 82 is currently in beta and will be released on October 20th. The deadline to update localization is on October 11 (see above to understand why it moved closer to the release date).

As you might have noticed, the number of new strings in Firefox has significantly decreased, with DevTools becoming less actively developed. Now more than ever it’s a good time to:

Test your builds.

Review pending suggestions in Pontoon for your locale, in Firefox but also other projects. Firefox alone has currently over 12 thousand suggestions pending across teams, with several locales well over 500 unreviewed suggestions.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

This last month, as announced – and as you have probably noticed – we have been reducing the number, and priority, of mobile products to localize. We are now focusing much more on Firefox for Android and Firefox for iOS – our original flagship products for mobile. Please thus refer to the “star” metric on Pontoon to prioritize your work for mobile.

The Firefox for Android schedule from now on should give two weeks out of four for localization work – as it did for Focus. This means strings will be landing during two weeks in Pontoon – and then you will have two weeks to work on those strings so they can make it into the next version. Check the deadline section in Pontoon to know when the l10n deadline for the next release is.

Concerning iOS: with iOS 14 we can now set Firefox as default! Thanks to everyone who has helped localize the new strings that will enable globally this functionality.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Common Voice

The support will continue with reduced staff. Though there won’t be new features introduced in the next six months, the team is still committed to fixing high priority bugs, adding newly requested languages, and releasing updated dataset. It will take longer to implement than before. Please follow the project’s latest update on Discourse.

WebThings Gateway

The project is being spun out of Mozilla as an independent open source project. It will be renamed from Mozilla WebThings to WebThings and will be moved to a new home at webthings.io. For other FAQ, please check out here. When the transition is complete, we will update everyone as soon as it becomes available.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

It would be great to get the following articles localized in Indonesian in the upcoming release for Firefox for iOS:

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Mentions . We have added the ability to mention users in comments. After you type @ followed by any character, a dropdown will show up allowing you to select users from the list using Tab, Enter or mouse. You can narrow down the list by typing more characters. Kudos to April who has done an excellent job from the design and research phase all the way to implementing the final details of this feature!

. We have added the ability to mention users in comments. After you type @ followed by any character, a dropdown will show up allowing you to select users from the list using Tab, Enter or mouse. You can narrow down the list by typing more characters. Kudos to April who has done an excellent job from the design and research phase all the way to implementing the final details of this feature! Download Terminology and TM from dashboards. Thanks to our new contributor Anuj Pandey you can now download TBX and TMX files directly from Team and Localization dashboards, without needing to go to the Translate page. Anuj also fixed two other bugs that will make the Missing translation status more noticeable and remove hardcoded @mozilla.com email addresses from the codebase.

