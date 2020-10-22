L10n Report: October 2020 Edition

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Upcoming deadlines:

Firefox 83 is currently in beta and will be released on November 17 . The deadline to update localization is on November 8 (see the previous l10n report to understand why it moved closer to the release date).

. The deadline to update localization is on November 8 (see the previous l10n report to understand why it moved closer to the release date). There might be changes to the release schedule in December. If that happens, we’ll make sure to cover them in the upcoming report.

The number of new strings remains pretty low, but there was a change that landed without new string IDs: English switched from a hyphen (-) to an em dash (–) as separator for window titles. Since this is a choice that belongs to each locale, and the current translation might be already correct, we decided to not invalidate all existing translations and notify localizers instead.

You can see the details of the strings that changed in this changeset. The full list of IDs, in case you want to search for them in Pontoon:

browser-main-window

browser-main-window-mac

page-info-page

page-info-frame

webrtc-indicator-title

tabs.containers.tooltip

webrtcIndicator.windowtitle

timeline.cssanimation.nameLabel

timeline.csstransition.nameLabel

timeline.scriptanimation.nameLabel

toolbox.titleTemplate1

toolbox.titleTemplate2

TitleWithStatus

profileTooltip

Alternatively, you can search for “ – “ in Pontoon, but you’ll have to skim through a lot of results, since Pontoon searches also in comments.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Firefox for iOS v29, as well as iOS v14, both recently shipped – bringing with them the possibility to make Firefox your default browser for the first time ever!

v29 also introduced a Firefox homescreen widget, and more widgets will likely come soon. Congratulations to all for helping localize these awesome new features!

v30 strings have just recently been exposed on Pontoon, and the deadline for l10n strings completion is November 4th. Screenshots will be updated for testing very soon.

Firefox for Android (“Fenix”) is currently open for localizing v83 strings. The next couple of weeks should be used for completing your current pending strings, as well as testing your work for the release. Take a look at our updated docs here!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

Recently, the monthly WNP pages that went out with the Firefox releases contained content promoting features that were not available for global markets or campaign messages that targeted select few markets. In these situations, for all the other locales, the page was always redirected to the evergreen WNP page. As a result, please make it a high priority if your locale has not completed the page.

More pages were added and migrated to Fluent format. For migrated content, the web team has decided not to make any edits until there is a major content update or page layout redesign. Please take the time to resolve errors first as the page may have been activated. If a placeable error is not fixed, it will be shown on production.

Common Voice & WebThings Gateway

Both projects now have a new point of contact. If you want to add a new language or have any questions with the strings, send an email directly to the person first. Follow the projects’ latest development through the channels on Discourse. The l10n-drivers will continue to provide support to both teams through the Pontoon platform.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

Please help us localize the following articles for Firefox 82 (desktop and Android):

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Spring cleaning on the road to Django 3. Our new contributor Philipp started the process of upgrading Django to the latest release. In a period of 12 days, he landed 12(!) patches, ranging from library updates and replacing out-of-date libraries with native Python and Django capabilities to making our testing infrastructure more consistent and dropping unused code. Well done, Philipp! Thanks to Axel and Jotes for the reviews.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Firefox for Android docs have been updated to reflect the recent changes introduced by our migration to the new “Fenix” browser. We invite you to take a look as there are many changes to the Firefox for Android localization workflow.

Events

Kudos to these long time Mozillians who found creative ways to spread the words promoting their languages and sharing their experience by taking the public airways.

Wim of Frisian was interviewed by a local radio station where he shared his passion localizing Mozilla projects. He took the opportunity to promote Common Voice and call for volunteers speaking Frisian. Since the airing of the story, Frisian saw an increase with 11 hours spoken clips and an increase between 250 to 400 people donating their voices. The interview would be aired monthly.

Quentin of Occitan made an appearance in this local news story in the south of French, talking about using Pontoon to localize Mozilla products in Occitan.

Want to showcase an event coming up that your community is participating in? Reach out to any l10n-driver and we’ll include that (see links to emails at the bottom of this report)

Friends of the Lion

Iskandar of Indonesian community for his huge efforts completing Firefox for Android (Fenix) localization in recent months.

Dian Ina and Andika of Indonesian community for their huge efforts completing the Thunderbird localization in recent months!

Know someone in your l10n community who’s been doing a great job and should appear here? Contact one of the l10n-drivers and we’ll make sure they get a shout-out (see list at the bottom)!

