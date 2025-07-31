L10n Report: July Edition 2025

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Where’s Firefox Going Next?

Before getting into all the new features that recently landed in Nightly, we’re trying something new and would love your help. Check out this thread over on Mozilla Connect where you can help Firefox’s product managers plan their upcoming AMA (Ask Me Anything) by letting them know what you’ve always wanted to ask the Firefox team and which topics should be covered during the AMA.

Trust Panel

Available to translate and test in Nightly, the trust panel is a new feature designed to communicate to users what Firefox is doing to protect their privacy in friendly and easy to understand language. To check the feature out and review your translations, make sure to update your Nightly to the latest version (143) then navigate to “about:config” by typing it into your URL bar, click past the warning, then search browser.urlbar.trustPanel.featureGate and toggle the value to true .

Navigate to a website and the icon will appear on the side of your URL bar.

Clicking on it will show you the trust panel with a friendly Firefox letting you know you’re protected!

Profile Icons

Also recently landed was a large number of strings related to icons users can set as part of the recently added profiles feature. While we tried to make the comments as helpful as possible, there’s no substitute for seeing the image in context. You can check the icons out within Nightly yourself by editing or creating a new profile by clicking the Account button on your toolbar and selecting the Profiles menu. Or, you can refer to the following image with a screenshot and the associated name used in the string IDs.

Text Fragments

You can now test the text fragments creation UI (these strings were added a few months back, but they have just been activated in Firefox Nightly). This feature allows you to share/reference a link anchor to any text snippet in a page. See the team’s post about this feature here.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

The menu settings on Firefox for Android and iOS are being redesigned, which requires updates to some strings. Stay tuned as more are coming in!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox.com

The new Firefox.com site officially launched earlier this month following a soft launch period, which allowed time to identify and resolve any initial issues. Thank you to everyone who reported bugs during that time. Most of the content on the new site was copied from Mozilla.org. However, the team plans to remove duplicated pages over the next few months except for a few that will remain on both sites, such as the Thank You page. More substantial updates are planned for later this year and beyond.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Unified plurals UI

We’ve updated how plural gettext (.po) messages are handled in Pontoon. Specifically, they now use the same UI we’ve already been using for Fluent strings.

We’d really appreciate your feedback! To explore the new plural editor, try searching for strings that include .match, which commonly contain plural forms. We’re especially interested in whether the new experience feels intuitive and “right”, and — most importantly — if you manage to break it.

New REST API Now Available

We’re excited to announce that Pontoon now offers a new REST API, built with Django REST Framework! This API is designed to provide a more reliable and consistent way to interact with Pontoon programmatically, and it’s already available for use.

You can explore the available endpoints and usage examples in the API README.

GraphQL API Scheduled for Deprecation

As part of this transition, we’ll be deprecating the Pontoon GraphQL API on November 5th, 2025. If you’re currently using the GraphQL API, we strongly encourage you to begin migrating to the new REST API, which will become the only supported interface going forward.

If you have any questions during the transition or run into issues, please don’t hesitate to open a discussion or file an issue. We’re here to help!

