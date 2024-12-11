Celebrating Pontoon contributors with achievement badges

At the heart of Mozilla’s localization efforts lies Pontoon, our in-house translation management system. Powered by our vibrant volunteer community, Pontoon thrives on their commitments to submit and review translations across all our products.

As part of our ongoing attempts to further recognize the contributions of Pontoon’s volunteers, the localization team has been exploring new ways to celebrate their achievements. We know that the success of localization at Mozilla hinges on the dedication of our community, and it’s important to not only acknowledge this effort but to also create an environment that encourages even greater participation.

That’s why we’re excited to introduce achievement badges in Pontoon! Whether you’re new to Pontoon or a seasoned contributor, achievement badges not only recognize your contribution but also encourage participation and promote good habits amongst our community.

With achievement badges, we aim to make contributing to Pontoon more rewarding and fun while reinforcing Mozilla’s mission of building an open and accessible web for everyone, everywhere.

What are achievement badges?

Achievement badges are a symbol recognizing your hard work in keeping the internet accessible and open, no matter where users are located. These badges are displayed on your Pontoon profile page.

In collaboration with Mozillian designer Céline Villaneau, we’ve created three distinct badges to promote different behaviors within Pontoon:

Translation Champion , awarded for submitting translations.

, awarded for submitting translations. Review Master , awarded for reviewing translations.

, awarded for reviewing translations. Community Builder, awarded for promoting users to higher roles.

Receiving a badge

When the threshold required to receive a badge is crossed, you’ll receive a notification along with a pop-up tooltip (complete with confetti!). The tooltip will display details about the badge you’ve just earned.

To give you more of a challenge, each badge comes with multiple levels, encouraging continued contributions to Pontoon. You’ll receive similar notifications and celebratory tooltips whenever you unlock a new badge level.

Start collecting!

Badges are more than just icons — they’re a celebration of your dedication to keeping the web accessible to all. Ready to make your mark? All users will begin with a blank slate, so start contributing and begin your badge collection today!