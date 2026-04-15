Localizer Spotlight: Baurzhan

About you

My name is Baurzhan Muftakhidinov. I’m from Kazakhstan. I speak Kazakh, Russian, English and I have been contributing to Mozilla localization for more than 18 years.

From Linux Curiosity to Mozilla Localization

Q: How did you get involved in localization, and what drew you to Mozilla?

A: I came to Mozilla through Linux during my student years. I became interested in Linux at university, and very quickly I noticed how closely the open source world was connected: where there was Linux, Firefox was usually nearby.

When installing Linux distributions, one of the first things I noticed was language support. Many languages were available, but Kazakh was often missing or only partially supported. That made me ask a simple question: why is that, and what can be done about it?

Through Ubuntu’s CD distribution program, I discovered Launchpad and began translating Firefox there. Around the same time, through a local Linux forum, I connected with Timur Timirkhanov, who already had experience with Mozilla localization. He helped me understand Mozilla’s processes, pointed me to packages that needed translation, and opened a locale registration ticket for Kazakh in Bugzilla.

Soon after, Dauren Sarsenov joined, and in the beginning it was mainly the two of us working on Firefox. When Kazakh first appeared in a Firefox beta in spring 2009, we were extremely proud. It felt like a real milestone — not just translating isolated strings, but seeing a major global product appear in Kazakh.

For me, that was bigger than one browser. At the time, we were dreaming about a fully usable open source desktop in Kazakh, and Mozilla localization became one important part of that larger goal. What started as curiosity became a long-term commitment: making technology more accessible in Kazakh and proving that our language belongs in modern software.

Q: Which Mozilla products are closest to you? Do you use them regularly?

A: Firefox is definitely the product closest to me because I use it every day — both desktop and mobile. It never feels like I am translating something distant from my real life. I see the interface, the wording choices, and the practical impact of localization almost daily.

What makes Firefox especially meaningful is that it is both symbolic and practical. Symbolically, it showed that Kazakh could be present in one of the most important pieces of everyday software. Practically, it gave users a browser they could use in their own language. A browser is the gateway to the internet, so localizing Firefox means much more than translating one application.

I also use Thunderbird from time to time and visit MDN quite often. Even when I am not translating, I interact with Mozilla products as a user, so there is always a natural connection between volunteer work and daily habits.

People around me know me through Firefox localization more than through anything else. Very often I am simply “the person who translated Firefox into Kazakh.” That says a lot about how visible Firefox has been.

Promoting Kazakh Localization and Building an Ecosystem

Q: How have you promoted Kazakh-localized software?

A: Most of my promotion work has been grassroots. In earlier years, I shared updates on Linux and open source forums, especially communities already interested in free software. Even when people were not personally interested in contributing, many showed strong support and encouragement. That confirmed that localization mattered beyond just the translation team.

One of my bigger efforts was creating a Debian-based Linux distribution from 2012 to 2015 called Kazsid. I built it partly to test how Kazakh localization worked across multiple applications in a real desktop environment. I included programs that already had Kazakh translations — Firefox, LibreOffice, desktop environments, and other tools — set Kazakh as the default language, and tested how everything worked together.

I shared the builds on forums, and some people downloaded and tried them. It was one of the most practical ways I encouraged interest in Linux and localized software.

Later, as translations matured upstream, maintaining a separate distribution was no longer necessary. That was actually a positive sign — users could install standard distributions and get the same localized experience.

Today I post updates on LinkedIn. It helps maintain visibility, even if it does not often bring in new contributors.

Working Independently — and Working Systematically

Q: What does the Kazakh localization community look like today?

A: At the moment, I am effectively the only active contributor across several major open source localization efforts in Kazakh, including Mozilla products, LibreOffice, GNOME, Xfce, and others.

In the early years, several people made meaningful contributions, but most eventually moved on. Timur helped significantly, especially in the earlier stages and in understanding Mozilla’s processes, and I still occasionally consult trusted people when I need a second opinion.

The challenge for smaller languages is not only starting a translation but maintaining it over the long term. From early on, I was not thinking about one application. My goal was broader: to help create a real open source desktop experience in Kazakh. A browser translated into Kazakh is important, but a full ecosystem is even more meaningful. Sustainability is the hardest part.

Q: How do you approach quality when you are the main translator?

A: Direct user feedback is rare. So QA depends largely on my own testing, judgment, and systems.

I test software in real use, especially Firefox. In earlier years, I also used Nightly builds. Before settling on new terminology, I check dictionaries and reference materials. I consult fluent speakers when needed, and sometimes I discuss wording with my wife to see how natural it sounds.

My principle is that translations should feel clear and alive, not mechanically imported. I studied in Kazakh and remember the terms we were actually taught in IT-related subjects, and that background matters to me.

Because of my scripting background, I have written small tools in Python to help verify translations, track terminology, and maintain consistency. QA is not just “reading it once and hoping for the best.” It is a combination of linguistic judgment, real usage, consultation, and automated checking.

More recently, I have been exploring how AI can assist localization. By testing translations through tools like the Google Gemini API and guiding terminology carefully, I have been able to close significant translation gaps. For Kazakh, newer models understand context much better than traditional machine translation systems. AI does not replace judgment, but it can make the work faster and more effective.

Professional Background

Q: How does your professional background influence your localization work?

A: My background is partly technical and partly analytical. I studied IT, worked as a Linux system administrator, and later moved into data analysis and GIS.

Those technical skills helped significantly. Automation makes a long-term localization effort much more manageable, especially when one person is doing most of the work.

Localization has strengthened my discipline and consistency. It requires patience and regular effort. Over time, I developed an instinct for terminology and phrasing — whether a term feels natural or artificial in context.

A Few Personal Notes

I have loved reading since I was four years old. My favorite genres are science fiction and popular science. Reading is still how I recharge.

I have lived in several cities in Kazakhstan, so I sometimes joke that I am a true nomad.

My family has always been supportive of my open source work. And when I run into a particularly difficult translation, I can still discuss it with my wife and get a fresh perspective.