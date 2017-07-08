New L10n Report: July Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

azz (Sierra Puebla Nahuatl): it was onboarded in recent months and already made a lot of progress.

be (Belarusian): when we sadly had to drop Belarusian from our desktop and mobile builds due to inactivity, new contributors immediately contacted us to revive localization work. A big shout-out to this newly formed community!

Tg (Tajik): successfully localized their first project, Thimble!

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Big changes are coming to Firefox 57, with some of them sneaking up even in 56 (the version currently localized in Nightly, until August 7). The new feature with more significant impact for localization is the new Onboarding experience: it consists of both an Onboarding overlay (a tour displayed by clicking the fox icon in the New tab), and Onboarding notifications, displayed at the bottom of New tab.

If you haven’t seen them yet (we always make sure to tweet the link), we strongly suggest to read the latest news about Photon in the Photon Engineering Newsletter (here’s the latest #8).

On a side note, you should be using Nightly for your daily browsing, it’s exciting (changes every day!) and fundamental to ensure the quality of your localization.

There is a bug on file to stop localizing about:networking, given how small the target is (users debugging network issues) and how obscure some of these strings are.

A final reminder: The deadline to update Firefox Beta is July 25. Remember that Firefox Beta should mainly be used to fix small issues, since new translations added directly to Beta need to be manually added to the Nightly project in your localization tools.

What’s new or coming up in Test Pilot

The new set of experiments, originally planned for July 5, has been moved to July 25. Make also sure to read this mail on dev-l10n if you have issues testing the website on the dev server.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Mobile (both Android and iOS projects) is going to align with the visual changes coming up on desktop by getting a revamped UI thanks to Photon. Check it out! Firefox for Android Photon meta-bug. Please note that due to the current focus on desktop with Firefox 57, Firefox for Android work is slower than usual. Expect to see more and more Photon updates on Nightly builds though as time passes by.

We recently launched Focus for Android v1 with 52 languages! Have you tried it out yet? Reviews speak for themselves. Expect a new release soon, and with that, more locales (and of course, more features and improvements to the app)!

Mobile experiments are on the rise. The success of Focus is paving the way to many other great mobile projects. Stay tuned on our mailing list because there just may be cool stuff arriving very soon!

What’s new or coming up in on web projects

With the new look and feel, a new set of Firefox pages and unified footer were released for l10n. Make sure to localize firefox/shared.lang before localizing the new pages. Try to complete these new pages before deadline or the pages will redirect to English on August 15

Monthly snippets have expanded to more locales. Last month, we launched the first set in RTL locales: ar, fa, he, and ur. The team is considering creating regional specific snippets.

A set of Internet Health pages were launched. Some recent updates were made to fit the new look and layout. Many communities have participated in localizing some or all pages.

The newly updated Community Participation Guideline is now localized in six languages: de, es, fr, hi-IN, pt-BR, and zh-TW. Thanks to the impacted communities for reviewing the document before publishing.

Expect more updates of existing pages in the coming months so the look and feel are consistent between pages.

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

Thimble, the educational code editor, got a makeover and new useful features, that all got localized in more than 20 locales.

The fundraising campaign will start ramping up earlier than November this year, so it’s a great idea to make sure the project is up-to-date for your locale, if it isn’t already.

The EU Copyright campaign is in slow mode over the summer while MEPs are on holiday, but we will rock again full speed in September before committees are voting

We will launch an Internet of Things survey over the summer to get a better understanding of what people know about IoT.

Updated testing instructions for Firefox desktop.

https://mozilla-l10n.github.io/localizer-documentation/ is now updated automatically when new changes are made on master.

Started work on Pontoon’s user documentation.

Next l10n workshop will be in Asuncion, Paraguay (August)

Berlin l10n workshop is coming up in September!

Want to showcase an event coming up that your community is participating in? Reach out to any l10n-driver and we'll include that (see links to emails at the bottom of this report)

mozilla.org/internet-health: Five issues are addressed under this topic.

Firefox for Android: Greek and Lao have made it to the Google Store and are currently on Beta builds. They’ll reach release next cycle, which starts on August 7th. Congrats to the teams!

We shipped the first version ever of Focus for Android with 52 locales! Great job everyone! Try it out here.

Shout-out to all Mozilla RTL communities who have been doing a great job at filing and fixing bugs on mobile – as well as providing much needed feedback and insights during these past few months! Tomer, Reza, ItielMaN, Umer, Amir, Manel, Yaron, Abdelrahman, Yaseen – just to name a few. Thank you!

Thanks to Jean-Bernard and Adam for jumping in to translate the new Firefox pages in French.

Thanks to Nihad of Bosnian community for leading the effort in localizing the mozilla.org site that is now on production.

A big thank you to Duy Thanh for his effort in rebuilding the Vietnamese community and his ongoing localization contribution.

kab (Kabyle) community started a while back, their engagement is impressive in all products and projects.

Know someone in your l10n community who's been doing a great job and should appear here? Contact on of the l10n-drivers and we'll make sure they get a shout-out (see list at the bottom)!

