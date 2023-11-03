L10n Report: November 2023 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

On October 24 we shipped Firefox 119 with a brand new locale: Santali (sat). This brings the overall number of locales supported in Firefox release to 102. Congratulations to Prasanta and the other Santali contributors for this huge accomplishment.

In terms of new content to translate, a couple of new features were responsible for most of the new strings over the last months: a new shopping feature (Review Checker), and a redesigned Firefox View page, which now includes more information to support the user (recent browsing, recently closed tabs, tabs from other devices, etc.).

Check your Pontoon notifications for instructions on how to test your localization for the Review Checker in Nightly.

In the current Nightly (121) we also migrated the integrated PDF Viewer to Fluent, finally replacing the unmaintained legacy l10n system (webl10n.js) used in this feature.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

We officially launched yesterday the brand update from “Firefox Accounts” to a more general “Mozilla accounts” – a change you have probably noticed in recent string updates. Please make sure to address these strings so you keep products up to date with the rebranding.

You may have also noticed that a few Android strings have landed for add-ons, specifically to call out that we have hundreds of new extensions. If you would like to have this experiment available in your locale, make sure you go into the Firefox for Android project in Pontoon, and choose the Fenix file. Then search for these string IDs:

addon_ga_message_title

addon_ga_message_body

Addon_ga_message_button

You can find these from the search bar, once you are in the Fenix file in Pontoon.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla Accounts

In early October Mozilla announced a name change for Firefox accounts, and as of November 1 Firefox accounts is now officially Mozilla accounts. Even before this, starting in September a significant number of new strings and changes related to this name change started making its way to you. Thank you for ensuring that your locales were updated and ready. The majority of locales shipping to production launched with all translations complete and ready for people around the world to use their Mozilla accounts in their own language. This is truly a result of your contributions! Now that these changes are live, please do reach out if you notice anything strange as you go about using your Mozilla account.

Mozilla.org

Since the last report, a few changes have landed in this project. In addition to the global change from Firefox account(s) to Mozilla account(s), the team also began to simplify the references to third party brand names. The names are no longer inside a placeholder. This change will make it easier to translate long strings with many brand names, all too common in this project. Only Mozilla brands and product names will be coded in the placeholder. During this transition period, you will see a mixture of both. As we update a page or add a new page, the new approach will be applied.

A few new pages were added too. These are pages with file names ending in “-2023” or “-2”, replacing the older versions which will soon be removed from Pontoon. If you are working on these pages, make sure you are working on the new versions, not the old ones.

Relay Website

In the last report, we shared with you the news of migrating a few relay.firefox.com pages to mozilla.org. The migration was complete which resulted in opening up Relay specific pages to more locales. However, an internal decision has been made that these pages should remain on the current Relay product site and not move to mozilla.org.

We regret that the reversal of this decision came soon after the migration. We are having internal discussions around how we can better communicate changes in the future so that we can minimize the impact to our community volunteers.

The Mozilla.org and Relay teams will work closely with the l10n team to migrate the content back to the existing product site. All the work you have done will be stored in Pontoon. The l10n team will make its best effort to preserve the history of each of the translated strings. For the locales that didn’t opt in to the Relay Website project but participated in the localization of the pages on mozilla.org, we encourage you to consider opting in on the Relay project if the community is interested and has the bandwidth.

What’s new or coming up in SUMO

Firefox Review Checker Sprint is happening as we launched Firefox 119. Please check out the sprint wiki to get know more about the detail.

Firefox Account transition to Mozilla account. What you need to know as a SUMO contributor?

The content team at SUMO is utilizing Bugzilla to collect content requests from other teams. If you’re contributing to content at SUMO, please check out this best practices for Bugzilla tickets.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Light Theme

We are excited to announce that we have incorporated a light theme into Pontoon. The theme selector is available in two places:

Settings Page: Directly select the light theme.

User Profile Menu: Click on the profile icon (top right) and choose the light theme.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

We have added documentation on how to use the theme selector feature to access the light theme in the settings page and user profile menu.

Events

We are hosting an L10n Fireside chat mid-November (date and time TBD). It will be live and recorded here. We are interested in your questions and topics! Please submit them in this form, or reach out directly to delphine at mozilla dot com if you prefer.

Want to showcase an event coming up that your community is participating in? Contact us and we’ll include it.

Friends of the Lion

We started a series called “Localizer Spotlight” and have published two already. Do you know someone who should be featured there? Let us know here!

Also, do someone in your l10n community who’s been doing a great job and should appear in this section? Contact us and we’ll make sure they get a shout-out!

