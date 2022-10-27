L10n Report: October 2022 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

First of all, thanks to all localizers who contributed to a successful MR release (106) for Firefox desktop. While the new content wasn’t as large as previous major releases, it was definitely challenging, with new feature names added for the first time in a long time.

What’s next? We expect a period of stabilization, with bug fixes that will require new strings, followed by a low volume of new content. We’ll make sure to keep an eye out for the next major release in 2023, and provide as much context as possible for both translation and testing.

Now more than ever it’s a good time to make sure you’re following the Bugzilla component for your locale, testing Nightly builds, and keeping an eye out for potential feedback on social media.

One other update is that we have made significant progress in removing legacy formats from Firefox:

All DTD strings have been removed and migrated to Fluent. Given the nature of our infrastructure — we need to support all shipping versions including ESR — the strings will remain available in Pontoon until late Summer 2023, when Firefox ESR 102 will become obsolete. In the meantime, all these files have been marked as low priority in Pontoon (see for example Italian, tag “ Legacy DTD strings (ESR 102) ”).

”). We have started migrating some plural strings from .properties to Fluent. We are aware that plural forms in .properties were confusing, using a semicolon as separator and only a comment to distinguish them from standard strings. For this reason, we’ll also try to prevent developers from adding new plural strings using this format.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

We have recently launched our Major Release on both Mobile and Desktop! This was v106 release. Thank you to all localizers who have worked hard on this global launch. There were more than 274 folks working on this, and (approximately) 67,094 translations!

Thank you!

Here are the main MR features on mobile:

New wallpapers

Recently synced tabs will now appear in the “Jump Back” section of your home page

Users will see CFR (UI popups) pointing to the new MR features. Existing users updating to 106 should also see new onboarding screens introducing the MR features

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Relay Website

A bunch of strings were added as the result of a new feature that’s only available in Canada and the US at the moment. Locale specific files were created. This is the first time a product team targets non-English users as well as English users in both countries with a new feature. Since we don’t have Canadian French and US Spanish communities, these pages were assigned to the French and Mexican Spanish communities respectively. Please give these pages higher priority as they are time sensitive and there is a promotion going on. The promotion encourages users to sign up for both Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN as a bundle at a discounted price. Thanks to both communities for helping out.

There will be promotional strings added to the Firefox Relay Add-on project. The strings are available for all locales to localize but the promotion is only visible for users in the US and Canada.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Pontoon profile pages have a brand new look: check out this blog post for more information about this change, and don’t forget to update your profile with relevant contact information, to help both project managers and fellow localizers get in touch if needed.

Events

Friends of the Lion

Useful Links

