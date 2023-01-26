L10n Report: January 2023 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New localizers

Welcome Humza from the Punjabi (Pakistan) locale!

New community/locales added

Punjabi from Pakistan (pa-pk) was recently added to Pontoon.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox 111, shipping to release users on March 14, is going to include two new locales: Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc). Congratulations to the team for this achievement, it’s been a long time since we added new locales to release (Firefox 91).

A new locale is also available in Nightly, Saraiki (skr). Unfortunately, it’s currently blocked by missing information in the Unicode (CLDR) database that prevents the layout from being correctly displayed with right-to-left direction. If you want to help them, feel free to reach out to the locale manager.

In terms of content, one major feature coming is Cookie Banner Reduction, which will allow users to automatically reject all cookies in cookie banner requests. Several strings already landed over the last weeks, but expect some changes and instructions on how to test the feature (and different variations of messages used for testing).

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Just as for Firefox desktop, the v111 release ships on March 14 for all mobile projects, and also contains strings for the new Cookie Banner Reduction feature (see section above). Stay tuned for more information around that.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

The site is going to go through some transformation this year. It involves restructuring such as removing pages with duplicate information, consolidating other pages, redesigning the site, and rewriting some copy. Having said that, the effort involves several cross functional teams to accomplish. Impact of these changes on localization is estimated to be in the second half of the year.

If your locales have some catching up to do, please continue working. Your work won’t go wasted as it will be stored in the translation memory in Pontoon. Speaking of such, congratulations to the Saraiki (skr) team for completing the project. The site was recently launched on production.

AMO

Strings related to tools for reviewer and admins have been removed from Pontoon. The features used to be available for vetted contributors plus Mozilla staff and contractors in the production environment, but now it’s no longer the case. Since the localized strings can’t be reviewed in context by localizers, the team has decided to separate the strings from landing in Pontoon. Currently the feature is partially localized if your locale has done some or all the work in the past.

Firefox Accounts

Behind the scenes, the Firefox Accounts team are in the process of refactoring a number of pages to use Fluent. This means we will see a number of strings reusing translations from older file formats with updated Fluent syntax. These strings are in the process of landing, but won’t be exposed until the rework is done, so it may be some time before strings can be reviewed in production.

Congratulations to Baurzhan of the Kazakh (kk) team for recently raising the completion rate of his locale from 30% to 100%. The Kazakh locale is already activated on staging and will soon be released to production.

What’s new or coming up in SUMO

What did SUMO accomplish in 2022? Check out our 2022 summary in this blog post.

Please join our discussion on how we would like to present ourselves in Mozilla.Social!

SUMO just redesigned our Contribute Page recently. Check out the news and the new page if you haven’t already!

The Android mobile team (Firefox for Android and Firefox Focus for Android) have decided to move to Bugzilla. If you’re a mobile contributor, make sure to direct users to the right place for bug report by referring them to this article.

Check out the SUMO Sprint for Firefox 109 to learn more about how you can help with this release.

Are you a KB or article localization contributor and experience issue with special characters when copying tags? Please chime in on the discussion thread or directly in the bug report (Thanks to Tim for filing that bug).

If you’re a Social Support or Mobile Store Support contributor, make sure to watch the contributor forum to get updates about queue stats every week. Kiki will post the update by the end of the week to make sure that you’re updated. Here’s the latest one from last week.

You can now learn more about Kitsune releases by following this Discourse topic.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Changes to the Editor

Pontoon’s editor is undergoing improvements, thanks to some deeper data model changes. The “rich” editor is now able to work with messages with multiple selectors, with further improvements incoming as this work progresses.

As with all other aspects of Pontoon, please let us know if you’ve any comments on these changes as they are deployed.

Pretranslation

We started evaluating the Pretranslation feature on pontoon.mozilla.org. Testing is currently limited to 2 locales, but we’ll start adding more when we reach the satisfactory level of quality and stability.

New contributions

Thanks to our army of awesome contributors for recent improvements to our codebase:

Willian made his first contributions to Pontoon, including upgrading our legacy jQuery library.

Tomás fixed a bug in the local setup, which was also his first contribution.

Vishal fixed several bugs in the Pretranslation feature, which he developed a while ago.

Events

Friends of the Lion

Useful Links

