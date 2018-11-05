L10n Report: November edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

Hello everyone,

We would like to thank you for reading the l10n reports and keeping updated on what’s happening in the Mozilla l10n community. And we would also like to make it even better! If you have a few minutes before or after reading this month’s report, could you please take this short, anonymous survey?

Yes, I take the survey

Thank you, and enjoy this new report!

Welcome!

New localizers

Derek started contributing to Navajo locale for Focus Android project. Welcome Derek!

Almar and Valdimar just recently joined a community workshop in Iceland, and immediately started contributing to Icelandic locale. Welcome to you both, we are glad to have you on board!

Lobsang is not only a new contributor, he also kicked off localization for Tibetan locale! Focus for Android will be the first browser ever localized in Tibetan 🙂 Congrats and welcome!

Are you a locale leader and want us to include new members in our upcoming reports? Contact us!

New community/locales added

Navajo was just recently added to Pontoon.

Tibetan was also added to our localization effort.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox 63 is currently available in release, while 64 is in beta, and 65 in Nightly. The last day available to ship updates for beta will be November 27.

Most of the strings landed towards the end of the Nightly cycle are still related to Privacy (Content Blocking, Trackers, etc.) and Security (certificate error pages), but there’s a also a new about:performance page, using Fluent for localization.

Talking about Fluent, as anticipated in the September edition of this report, expect a lot of strings moving to FTL files in the coming weeks. You can also visit arewefluentyet.com to visualize the work done around this area, and get an idea of how many strings are left.

A new project, strictly connected to Firefox, is also available in Pontoon for localization: Firefox Monitor. There are 2 distinct parts:

An add-on, which displays a notification (doorhanger) when you visit a website with known data breaches.

The actual website, monitor.firefox.com, and the text used to send emails to users.

Both projects are scheduled for launch in the first half of November.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

With version 63 slowly rolling out to users in the coming week, you will be now able to use Firefox for Android in English for Canada (en-CA) and Ligurian (lij) on the release version! Congratulations to those teams for completing and shipping this work.

We’ve also shipped Firefox for iOS v14 a few days ago, and the main new features are:

Siri shortcuts

Dark Theme improvements

Performance Improvements

Make Clear Private Data settings panel more granular

A new experiment just came out in Indonesia, and you can try it out too: ScreenshotGO. This project is shipping on Google Play in Indonesia only at the time, but you can give it a try by installing it from its GitHub project page. The main idea is to provide better screenshot management on Android devices. Users can add a “Go” button their device to speed up the taking of screenshots.

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

Fundraising

The October fundraiser went out over the last few days and is doing pretty great so far, thanks a lot to everyone who contributed! It’s definitely helping the Foundation raise money to fund next year’s programs.

Fundraising email schedule for November and December is shaping up, starting on Giving Tuesday:

Email #1 Giving Tuesday (11/27) Email #2 12/03 Email #3 12/17 Email #4 12/27 Email #5 – Mitchell message 12/31

It’s likely we will get help from a vendor for some of those emails, especially if the copy gets approved right before the holidays. Of course we will keep you updated.

Advocacy

The Advocacy team is working on test campaigns around misinformation and plan to launch one or two of them early this month. The campaigns can potentially be launched globally, but will always keep a focus on Europe. Markets and locales will heavily depend from the campaign targets.

The campaigns will have 3 main goals:

To grow public support and demand for policymakers to tackle misinformation with healthy internet policies.

To provide policymakers with a network of accessible experts and reliable information to help shape healthy internet policies.

To engage corporations and build industry allies to tackle this issue.

What’s new or coming up in Support

– New and updated Firefox 63 content awaits, giving your talent another chance to shine. Click the links below, see if your locale is waiting for your involvement and go for it!

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/content-blocking/locales (new article)

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/report-breakage-due-blocking/locales (new article)

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/tracking-protection/locales (update to existing content)

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/private-browsing-use-firefox-without-history/locales (update to existing content)

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/what-does-your-connection-is-not-secure-mean/locales (update to existing content)

https://support.mozilla.org/kb/extension-recommendations/locales (update to existing content)

– If you need an introduction or refresher on how localizing works for support.mozilla.org, please take a look at our step-by-step explanation (with videos).

– Warm thanks to the Bengali community for organizing a fun and exciting event that included localizing Support content.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

– Errors & Warnings. We launched support for Errors & Warnings in Pontoon, which allow you to easily identify and fix translations breaking Firefox builds or exceeding the length limit on Mozilla.org. Note that Warnings, unlike Errors, mean that we’re not completely sure that the string contains critical issues, so it might be OK to just leave them unchanged. For more details, check out the documentation or read more about Errors & Warnings and a handful of other novelties in Pontoon.

– Changing Machine Translation provider. We switched to Google Cloud Translation API as our machine translation provider. Previously, we used a free plan of Microsoft Translator Text API, which only worked with the old version of the API. That version is now being deprecated and lately started behaving unreliably, often not returning any results. One of the benefits of using Google Translate is that the number of Mozilla locales with machine translation support more than doubled (from 48 to 103).

Events

A workshop organized by the Mozilla Nativo community is about to kick-off in a few weeks in Oaxaca, from Nov 10-11.

Another community workshop is right around the corner: the South East Asia event will take place in Hanoi from Nov 17-18.

Want to showcase an event coming up that your community is participating in? Reach out to any l10n-driver and we’ll include that (see links to emails at the bottom of this report)

Friends of the Lion

Shout-out to Stoyan (one of our Bulgarian localizers) for working on a patch that adds several Firefox add-ons to help localizers test all permission strings. Update includes all recent webext permissions. Check it out here!

Know someone in your l10n community who’s been doing a great job and should appear here? Contact on of the l10n-drivers and we’ll make sure they get a shout-out (see list at the bottom)!

Useful Links

Questions? Want to get involved?

Did you enjoy reading this report? Let us know how we can improve by reaching out to any one of the l10n-drivers listed above.