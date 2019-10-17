L10n Report: October Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

As explained in detail in the previous l10n report, cycles are starting to shorten towards the goal of 4 weeks. While Firefox 70 is going to be released in a few days, on October 22, the deadline to ship any update in Firefox 71 will be on November 19.

Talking about Firefox 71, congratulations to Catalan (Valencian) (ca-valencia), Tagalog (tl), and Triqui (trs) for reaching an important milestone: with this version, they will move to Beta, and then will be officially released on December 3. Thanks to them, Firefox 71 will be shipping with 96 localizations.

We have also added two new locales to Nightly in 71: Bodo (brx) and Tibetan (bo). If you speak one of these languages and want to help, head to Pontoon!

Talking about new content to localize, there are two main focus areas in 71:

Separation of Sync and Firefox Accounts. So far, “Signed in” was often used to indicate that you are connected to a Firefox Account, and that Sync is enabled. Now it will be possible to be signed in to an account, but not have Sync enabled. This needs to be reflected in all preferences, dialogs, notifications, etc. and it’s likely going to take more than one release to complete. The reason for this change is that Firefox Account is going to be used for more services in the future – it’s already used to monitor logins for websites with known data breaches, for example.

It’s now possible to use a different search engine in private windows. This new feature includes preferences, as well as new items for the context menu, and a banner to explain this new functionality to users.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Accounts

A lot of content is made available for localization. The last code push to production is on October 21 which will include localized content for the October launch.

Mozilla.org

A few pages were made available for localization in the last two weeks.

footer.lang and navigation.lang are available to all locales. Though the deadline is set to mid November, we have enough locales completed which make up 90%+ user base. Both files will be activated on production in the coming days.

firefox/home-master.lang is open to all locales and will be on production as soon as the page is completed. P1 markets (de, en-CA, en-GB, es-ES, and fr) must be completed by October 20th.

firefox/welcome/page2.lang is available in languages supported by Pocket and will be activated on production as soon as the page is fully localized. P1 markets (de, en-CA, en-GB, es-ES, and fr) must be complete by October 20th.

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

The new donate website is available in Pontoon, with the most critical strings (UI and payment flow). As a reminder, the old project is still available on Pontoon as read-only, in case you need to find a previous translation not captured by translation memory. The FAQ and Ways to give pages will be added in the next few days.

The Advocacy team launched a YouTube Regrets site this week, sharing stories sent by YouTube users. Mozilla is showcasing these stories to draw attention to the human impact of optimization algorithms gone wrong and pressure YouTube to be more transparent in their work to fix the problems with their recommendation engine. You can read more about the specifics of the campaign and how it relates to Mozilla work to push for more trustworthy AI in consumer tech here and view the beautiful campaign site here.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

Firefox 70 is releasing next week and a lot of new articles have been published or updated:

Firefox Monitor

Password manager = Lockwise

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Over the last year, we have been re-building Pontoon’s Translate page from scratch, to use better technologies and enable various sorts of improvements. This new app, nicknamed Translate.Next, has been released to all Pontoon users earlier this week! Find out more in our previous blog post about Translate.Next.

As a direct consequence of this work, we have been able to fix a few long-standing issues with placeables. Unexpected side-effects, better variable handling, catching more terms that should not be translated… the full list of changes can be seen on GitHub.

It’s Outreachy season, and Pontoon is participating! We have thus been seeing a lot of activity from new contributors these last few weeks, leading to more bugs being resolved. Notably, you can now very easily copy the link to a given string thanks to the “Copy Link” functionality:

Mozilla general style guide is updated with revised branding policy.

Testing instructions for the new Mozilla Donate website have been updated.

