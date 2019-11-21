L10n Report: November Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

As anticipated in previous reports, the release cycles are getting progressively shorter, in order to reach a consistent 4 weeks length in the first half of 2020.

Firefox 71 will be released next week, on December 3rd. At that point Firefox 72 will move to beta, and the deadline to ship updates for that version will be on December 24th.

Firefox 71 will ship with 3 new languages: Catalan (Valencian) (ca-valencia), Tagalog (tl), and Triqui (trs).

Compared to Firefox 70, the last release has been relatively light in terms of new strings to translate. That’s a great time to do a full test of your localization, to make sure everything works as expected, in particular for new users switching – or coming back – to Firefox.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

As most of you know, Fenix (Firefox Preview) has been an ongoing and ever evolving priority at Mozilla, as we work on creating the best Android mobile browser yet. The transition to Fenix is amplifying as we see its positive impact grow among our users. Be ready for something big early 2020, as our efforts are ramping up dramatically.

If you are interested in localizing Fenix, please reach out to delphine so she can get things going (please note there is not yet a locale-switcher in place, so you should be sure your locale is supported by Android system).

Talking about in-app locale switcher for Fenix, work is currently happening on that front and should be ready by the beginning of next year. Which means we will be able to support all locales, independently of what Android system and/or carriers have to offer. This will help us extend our reach globally and make sure any locale that wants to contribute is treated equally.

In the same vein, we’ve been working hard on making sure we can support our right-to-left locales in Fenix. Reza, a core Mozilla Persian localizer (who you will find called out in our “Friends of the Lion” section), has been a key helper in this initiative and is helping push things forwards. Thank you Reza!

Lockwise has also been a growing initiative that spans across our desktop and mobile products. We have both an Android and iOS version. If you’ve been localizing Firefox iOS, feel free to request the iOS version of this project from the Pontoon project page. For Android, send your request to delphine so she can set you up. All this will help in providing a consistent experience between desktop Lockwise and mobile Lockwise.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

Quite a few pages were added and updated in recent weeks. Some of the deadlines are mandatory for Tier 1 markets and others are for all languages in order to be included for certain release.

Update: due on November 25

firefox/mobile-2019.lang

firefox/whatsnew.lang

New: due on December 11

firefox/welcome/page3.lang

firefox/welcome/page4.lang

The following pages are important pages that have been activated on production. Please prioritize accordingly:

footer.lang

navigation.lang

firefox/all-unified.lang

SuMo

The project will be on a weekly code push, and localized content will be pushed to production much more regularly than it has been.

Legal documents

In recent months, quite a few legal documents were revised and updated. New documents were created and new languages were added. Reviews and feedback are welcome:

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

New donate website

Launch has been delayed, but it will happen as soon as the last blockers are fixed. Thanks for all your work so far! Next steps for this project are exposing the CMS content and a few strings specific to the Thunderbird donate page. This will be the first CMS fully connected to Pontoon, so there are still some last minute issues to fix.

Foundation website

A first batch of UI strings for the foundation website has been exposed in Pontoon for all supported locales. A few strings that are not yet localizable are going to be exposed over the next few weeks.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

3-column translation workbench layout

We shipped the first batch of review process improvements that will be coming to Pontoon, notably the new 3-column translation workbench layout. It brings several changes:

A 3rd column has been added in addition to the string list and the editor, which hosts Machinery and Locales panels. User suggestions and Machinery results – both of which are critical during the review process – can now be seen at the same time. Editor is now centered in the middle of the screen and uses the same amount of space as before. Translations in History panel use avatars. String list occupies half of its previous width. Source strings and translations are in separate lines and no longer truncated.

We hope you like the new layout as much as we do. And please let us know if you have any problems!

Outreachy contribution period complete

Outreachy contribution period is complete, which means we’re in the process of selecting our intern for this round. Accepted interns will be announced on November 26, and the internship will start a week later on December 3. Thanks to April, Dinda, Anastasia, Karskaja, Katherine, Michael, Monika and Okpo for making a contribution and fixing a whooping 37 bugs in total so far.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Other projects

The Firefox Screenshots project has been removed from Pontoon. The website hasn’t been updated in a long time, and it’s scheduled for removal. We’re working on porting the add-on code to Fluent, and migrating existing translations into each l10n repository. At that point, the add-on will be localizable as part of Firefox.

Events

Opportunities

It’s the end of the year and there are so many unreviewed suggestions in Pontoon! We’re working out a project campaign for December to get your help to reduce the number of unreviewed strings for your locale and start the year fresh. Stay tuned for details!

Friends of the Lion

A big shout out to Reza Habibi, who once more is helping out with our right-to-left (RTL) implementation – this time for Fenix! As many already know, this is not the first time Reza helps with this initiative. In fact, he was a key stakeholder during Firefox OS days, and has since then helped with creating RTL specs, as well as finding, reporting, and fixing bugs for many Mozilla projects. He’s also a core Persian localizer, so double kudos to him 🙂

Talking about RTL, kudos to Itiel: not only is the main contributor for Hebrew, but he’s constantly listed in These Weeks in Firefox for fixing several RTL bugs in our desktop browser.

Useful Links

