L10n report: February edition

Welcome!

New localizers

The following contributors came to us through the Common Voice project.

Paramashivam of Tamil, also very active on the Firefox project

Roi of Hebrew on a variety of projects

Théo of Kinyarwanda has made a lot of progress in a short period of time!

Danielius of Lithuanian joins us last week

Nienke of Frisian leading a group of colleagues focuses their effort on sentence collection at the moment

Are you a locale leader and want us to include new members in our upcoming reports? Contact us!

New community/locales added

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

This week we’re going to reach an important milestone for Fluent in Firefox, having more Fluent strings than DTDs in mozilla-central (currently 2466 vs 2489). There are already 5 patches in review to migrate more elements to Fluent, thanks to the work of the MSU Capstone students: Page Info window, contextual menu for tabs, print dialogs, about:privatebrowsing, Password Manager dialog.

Here are a few important dates for the current release cycles:

Firefox 67 is in Nightly, and will move to Beta on March 18.

Firefox 66 is in Beta. The deadline for localization is March 5 .

. Firefox 66 will be released on March 19.

In terms of content, the priority currently remains on the profile-per-install feature already mentioned in the previous l10n report, and on the dev-l10n mailing list.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

This has been a rather quiet month in regards to mobile localization updates.

Teams are mostly heads-down working on kicking off the Fenix browser project.

In the meantime, other mobile apps are following their usual timelines and schedule – so there is nothing much to call out this month.

Stay tuned for the next report, as we’ll have a few things in the pipeline to call out for sure!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

We’ve added a new page ahead of the Firefox 66 release. Check in Pontoon and look for firefox/whatsnew_66.lang. To be part of the release, make sure to complete it by March 6. The demo URL is not ready at the moment. We will update you as soon as it becomes available.

A small but an important update is in the privacy/index.lang file. The change is urgent so please localize the string as soon as possible.

Have you taken a look of the newly designed navigation bar? It was recently rolled out with quite a bit of content to localize. Make it a high priority if it is not localized yet.

Common Voice

The team is super excited to launch the sentence collection tool! Though in Beta, it is fully functional. Moving forward, the site will be the place to submit, review and validate sentences in a more organized way and it is a lot easier for everyone, especially those who are not technical. Be sure to read the How To guide to make full use of the features. We want to thank all the key contributors who helped make the tool a reality.

Legal documents

Common Voice: The Privacy Notice and the Legal Terms have been updated in English. Only a select few languages are updated accordingly. These are the languages that have reached the threshold of collecting a minimum of 5000 sentences. If your community has the bandwidth, feel free to review and make necessary suggestions. All these suggestions are subject to peer review before the corrections are published. These are the languages that are recently updated: Catala, Chuvash, Dutch, Esperanto, German, French, Hakha Chin, Irish, Italian, Kabyle, Kyrgyz, Slovenian, Tatar, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Welsh.

Firefox Lite: We’ve added Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese to the Privacy Notice. Feel free to review the document and make necessary changes.

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

The foundation’s impact goal — Better machine decision making — now has its public wiki page with a lot of resources explaining the Foundation’s goals and activities for 2019 and beyond. If you want to learn more about what MoFo is up to, this is a great way to dive in!

Fundraising

The fundraising team is starting to plan some mini-campaigns linked to specific events (the Internet Health Report publication, Fellowships, MozFest, and the traditional end-of-year fundraising) with the goal of explaining that Mozilla does much more than a browser and providing potential donors with a better understanding of the Foundation’s work.

We mentioned the new receipts in the previous L10N Report, those are still coming, they just needed further adjustments and another round of review from the Legal team. The team wants to get this right to have future-proof donation receipts.

Advocacy

The EU misinformation campaign has started! The survey mentioned last month went out, and on February 11th, the team sent an open letter to Facebook (simultaneously launched in English, French & German) asking for more transparency on political ads ahead of the EU elections. This letter was also signed by 38 partners including Access Now, Greenpeace and Reporters Without Borders.

Facebook responded in just a few hours, preventing us from publishing the open letter in more languages, but thanks to the dedication of localizers, the simultaneous launch in multiple languages has more than doubled the public engagement: while the team has sent more emails in English, engagement in the campaign in terms of clicks, open letter signatures and post-signing donations came primarily from localized emails in French and German! Mozilla has since responded to the announcement.

Next steps will be an opportunity to involve even more locales and will include launching a scorecard and an election bundle. Rooted in the principles outlined in the European Commission’s Code of Practice on Disinformation, the scorecard will compare how major social platforms are performing as they take steps to combat dis/misinformation.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

There have been some important changes in Mozilla staff since the last report.

We need your help to review the following articles:

In Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese: The root page (https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/get-started-firefox-lite) – Turbo mode (https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/get-started-firefox-lite#w_browse-faster-with-turbo-mode) Screenshots (https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/get-started-firefox-lite#w_capture-web-pages-with-screenshots) Learn more on ‘send usage data’ (https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/send-usage-data-firefox-mobile-devices)



In all the locales for Firefox 65 articles:

Want to follow the Firefox 66 modified articles to be published in the SUMO Discourse in the coming weeks? Please subscribe to the tag.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

At the end of last year we held a community design sprint with aim of improving the review process in Pontoon. The proposed changes were mostly focused around one of the top requested features of Pontoon – translation comments.

The following product specification is a result of the design sprint. It defines the problem we’re solving, lists measurable goals we’d like to achieve, outlines the proposed solution and provides a rough timeline.

It’s a short, 7 minute read. Please have a look at it, or at least skim through the screenshot tour. As you’ll see, changes to the translate view are pretty substantial, so we’d like to hear your opinion. Either on Discourse or in the spec.

Useful Links

Questions? Want to get involved?

Did you enjoy reading this report? Let us know how we can improve by reaching out to any one of the l10n-drivers listed above.