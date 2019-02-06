A New Year with New Goals for Mozilla Localization

We had a really ambitious and busy year in 2018! Thanks to the help of the global localization community as well as a number of cross-functional Mozilla staff, we were able to focus our efforts on improving the foundations of our localization program. These are some highlights of what we accomplished in 2018:

Fluent syntax stability.

New design for review process in Pontoon.

Continuous localization for Firefox desktop.

arewefluentyet.com

Formation of Mozilla Terminology Working Group for defining en-US source terms.

8 community-organized workshops around the world.

Firefox Lite localization.

Research and recommendations for future international brand management.

Begun rewrite of Pontoon’s Translate view to React.

Clearly defined l10n community roles and their responsibilities.

Rather than plan out our goals for the full year in 2019, we’ve been encouraged to take it a quarter at a time. That being said, there are a number of interesting themes that will pop up in 2019 as well as the continuation of work from 2018:

Standardize & Scale

There are still areas within our tool-chain as well as our processes that make it hard to scale localization to all of Mozilla. Over the course of 2018 we saw more and more l10n requests from internal teams that required customized processes. The good news here is that the organization as a whole wants to localize more and more content (that hasn’t been true in the past)!

While we’ve seen success in standardizing the processes for localizing product user interfaces, we’ve struggled to rein in the customizations for other types of content. In 2019, we’ll focus a lot of our energy on bringing more stability and consistency to localizers by standardizing localization processes according to specific content types. Once standardized, we’ll be able to scale to meet the the needs of these internal teams while keeping the amount of new content to translate in consistent volumes.

Mobilize South East Asian Locales

One of the primary focus areas for all of Mozilla this year is South East Asian markets. The Emerging Markets team in Taipei is focused on creating products for those markets that meet the needs of users there, building on the success of Screenshots Go and Firefox Lite. This year we’ll see more products coming to these markets and it will be more important than ever for us to know how to mobilize l10n communities in those regions in order to localize these exciting, new products.

New Technologies

Early this year we plan to hit a major milestone: Fluent 1.0! This is the culmination of over a decade’s worth of work and we couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment. Fluent will continue to be implemented in Firefox as well as other Mozilla projects throughout 2019. We’re planning a roadmap for an ecosystem of tooling to support Fluent 1.0 as well as exploring how to build a thriving Fluent community.

Pontoon’s Translate view rewrite to React will be complete and we’ll be implementing features for a newly redesigned review process. Internationalizing all of the Pontoon UI will be a priority, as well as addressing some long-requested feature updates, like terminology support as well as improved community and user profile metrics.

Train the Trainers

In 2018 we published clear descriptions of the responsibilities and expectations of localizers in specific community roles. These roles are mirror images of Pontoon roles, as Pontoon is the central hub for localization at Mozilla. In 2019, we plan to organize a handful of workshops in the latter half of the year to train Managers on how to be effective leaders in their communities and reliable extensions of the l10n-drivers team. We would like to record at least one of these and make the workshop training available to everyone through the localizer documentation (or some other accessible place).

We aim to report on the progress of these themes throughout the year in quarterly reports. In each report, we’ll share the outcomes of the objectives of one quarter and describe the objectives for the next quarter. In Q1 of 2019 (January – March), the l10n-drivers will:

Announce release of Fluent 1.0 to the world

Standardize vendor localization process under separate, self-service tool-chain for vendor-sourced content types.

Standardize the way Android products are bootstrapped and localized

Know how to effectively mobilize South/East Asian communities

Transition mozilla.org away from .lang-based l10n infrastructure.

Port Pontoon’s translate view to React and internationalize it.

As always, if you have questions about any of these objectives or themes for 2019, please reach out to an l10n-driver, we’d be very happy to chat.