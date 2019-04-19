L10n report: April edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
New localizers
- Anushka, Jasmine, and Sanja of Punjabi
- Abdulrahman and Rufai of Hausa
New content and projects
What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop
The deadline to ship localization updates in Firefox 67 is quickly approaching (April 30). Firefox 68 is going to be an ESR version, so it’s particularly important to ship the best localization possible. The deadline for that will be June 25.
The migration to Fluent is progressing steadily, and we are approaching two important milestones:
- 3 thousand FTL messages.
- Less than 2 thousand DTD strings.
What’s new or coming up in mobile
Lot’s of things have been happening on the mobile front, and much more is going to follow shortly.
One of the first things we’d like to call out if that Fenix browser strings have arrived for localization! While work has been opened up to only a small subset of locales, you can expect us to add more progressively, quite soon. More details around this can be found here and here.
We’ve also exposed strings for Firefox Reality, Mozilla’s mixed-reality browser! Also open to only a subset of locales, we expect to be able to add more locales once the in-app locale switcher is in place. Read more about this here.
There are more new and exciting projects coming up in the next few weeks, so as usual, stay tuned to the Dev.l10n mailing list for more announcements!
Concerning existing projects: Firefox iOS v17 l10n cycle is going to start within the next days, so keep an eye out on your Pontoon folder.
And concerning Fennec, just like for Firefox desktop, the deadline to ship localization updates in Firefox 67 is quickly approaching (April 30). Please read the section above for more details.
What’s new or coming up in web projects
Mozilla.org
- firefox/whatsnew_67.lang: The page must be fully localized by 3 May to be included in the Firefox 67 product release.
- navigation.lang: The file has been available on Pontoon for more than 2 months. This newly designed navigation menu will be switched on whether it is localized or not. This means every page you browse on mozilla.org will show the new layout. If the file is not fully localized, you will see the menu mixed with English text.
- Three new pages will be opened up for localization in select locales: adblocker, browser history and what is a browser. Be on the lookout on Pontoon.
What’s new or coming up in SuMo
- Firefox 16 for iOS new articles.
- Firefox Monitor: New articles ready.
- Firefox 66 new and updated articles.
- Subscribe to SUMO l10n tag on discourse for updates.
What’s new or coming up in Fluent
Fluent Syntax 1.0 has been published! The syntax is now stable. Thanks to everyone who shared their feedback about Fluent in the past; you have made Fluent better for everyone. We published a blog post on Mozilla Hacks with more details about this release and about Fluent in general.
Fluent is already used in over 3000 messages in Firefox, as well as in Firefox Send and Common Voice. If you localize these projects, chances are you already localized Fluent messages. Thanks to the efforts of Matjaž and Adrian, Fluent is already well-supported in Pontoon. We continue to improve the Fluent experience in Pontoon and we’re open to your feedback about how to make it best-in-class.
You can learn more about the Fluent Syntax on the project’s website, through the Syntax Guide, and in the Mozilla localizer documentation. If you want to quickly see it in action, try the Fluent Playground—an online editor with shareable Fluent snippets.
Events
Friends of the Lion
- Kudos to Sonia who introduced Mozilla and Pontoon to her fellow attendees. She ran a short workshop on localization at Dive into Open Source event held in Jalandhar, India in late March. After the event, she onboarded and mentored Anushka, Jasmine, and Sanja who have started contributing to various projects in Punjabi.
