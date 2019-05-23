L10n report: May edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New localizers

Ratko of Serbian

Davide of Italian

Daniel of Macedonian

Wannaphong of Thai

New community/locales added

Bashkirs (ba), a Turkic language mostly spoken in Russia

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox 68 has officially entered Beta. The deadline to ship localization updates into this version is June 25. It’s important to remember that 68 is going to be an ESR version too: if your localization is incomplete on Jun 26, or contains errors, it won’t be possible to fix them later on for ESR.

A lot of content has landed in Firefox 68 towards the end of the cycle. In particular, make sure to test the new stub installer in the coming weeks, and the redesigned about:welcome experience. Detailed instructions are available in this thread on dev-l10n. You should also check out this post on how to localize the new “Join Firefox” message.

Partially related to Firefox Desktop: Facebook Container is quickly approaching version 2.0, adding several informative panels to the initial bare UI.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

As promised, more new and exciting things are happening in mobile land since our last report.

In fact, we have recently enabled two new projects in Pontoon, since we are opening up localization of a new password management product for both Android and iOS: Lockwise for Android (strings are located inside the locale folders, with a path starting by mozilla-mobile/lockwise-android/) and Lockwise for iOS – both formerly known as “Lockbox”. Ideal deadline for localizing and testing these projects is May 27th. As for previously enabled mobile projects, we are only exposing these strings to a subset of locales for now. We’ll add more locales as we get a handle on this first batch.

For Fenix and android-components strings, the current deadline for localizing and testing is still June 13th.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Version 2 of the Firefox Monitor website is launching in the coming days. It’s a complete redesign, that will allow users to sign up with their Firefox Account, and monitor multiple emails easily.

Firefox Accounts: many strings were added in the recent feature updates. Please check Pontoon for the deadline. There might be more strings to be added before the weekend. The team will push codes more regularly to include as much localized content as possible on production before the launch of the new feature.

Mozilla.org added and updated four files in the past week: firefox/accounts-2019.lang, firefox/new/trailhead.lang, firefox/whatsnew_67.0.5.lang, and mozorg/newsletters.lang. Follow the deadline and prioritize against other requests.

Events

The Thai community meetup took place in Bangkok on 18-19 of May. This was the first localization meetup of the year led by the l10n-drivers. Community manager Vee summarized well through this blog.

Friends of the Lion

Useful Links

