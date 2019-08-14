L10n Report: August Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

Welcome!

New localizers:

Mohsin of Assanese (as) is committed to rebuild the community and has been contributing to several projects.

Emil of Syriac (syc) joined us through the Common Voice project.

Ratko and Isadora of Serbian (sr) have been prolific contributors to a wide range of products and projects since joining the community.

Haile of Amheric (am) joined us through the Common Voice project, is busy localizing and recruiting more contributors so he can rebuild the community.

Ahsun Mahmud of Bengali (bn) focuses his interest on Firefox.

New community/locales added

Maltese (mt)

Romansh Vallader (rm-vallery)

Syriac (syc)

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

We’re quickly approaching the deadline for Firefox 69. The last day to ship your changes in this version is August 20, less than a week away.

A lot of content targeting Firefox 70 already landed and it’s available in Pontoon for translation, with more to come in the following days. Here are a few of the areas where you should focus your testing on.

about:logins

This is the new password manager for Firefox. If you don’t plan to store the passwords in your browser, you should at least create a new profile to test the feature and its interactions (adding logins, editing, removing, etc.).

Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) and Protection Panels

This is going to be the main focus for Firefox 70:

New protection panel displayed when clicking the shield icon in the address bar.

Updated preferences.

New about:protections page. The content of this page will be exposed for localization in the coming days.

With ETP there will be several new terms to define for your language, like “Cross-Site Tracking Cookies” or “Social Media Trackers”. Make sure they’re translated consistently across the products and websites.

The deadline to ship localization for Firefox 70 will be October 8.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

It’s summer vacation time in mobile land, which means most projects are following the usual course of things.

Just like for Desktop, we’re quickly approaching the deadline for Firefox Android v69. The last day to ship your changes in this version is August 20.

Another thing to note is that we’ve exposed strings for Firefox iOS v19 (deadline TBD soon).

Other projects are following the usual continuous localization workflow. Stay tuned for the next report as there will be novelties then for sure!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Accounts

A lot of strings landed earlier this month. If you need to prioritize what to localize first, look for string IDs containing `delete_account` or `sync-engines`. Expect more strings to land in the coming weeks.

Mozilla.org

The following files were added or updated since the last report.

New : firefox/adblocker.lang and firefox/whatsnew_69.lang ( due on 26 of August )

: firefox/adblocker.lang and firefox/whatsnew_69.lang ( ) Update: firefox/new/trailhead.lang

The navigation.lang file has been made available for localization for some time. This is a shared file, and the content is on production whether the file is fully localized or not. If this is not fully translated, make sure to give this file higher priority to complete soon.

What’s new or coming up in Foundation projects

More content from foundation.mozilla.org will be exposed to localization in de, es, fr, pl, pt-BR over the next few weeks! Content is exposed in different stages, because the website is built using different technologies, which makes it challenging for localization. The main pages will be available in the Engagement project, and a new tag can help have a look at them. Other template strings will be exposed in a new project later.

donate.mozilla.org is getting an update too! The website is being rebuilt from the ground up with a new system that will make it easier to maintain. The UI won’t change too much, so the copy will mostly remain the same. However, it won’t be possible to migrate the current translations to the new system, instead we will heavily rely on Pontoon’s translation memory.

Once the new website is ready, the current project in Pontoon will be set to “read only” mode during a transition period and a new project will be enabled.

Please make sure to review any pending suggestion over the next few weeks, so that they get properly added to the translation memory and are ready to be reused into the new project.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

Newly published articles:

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

The Translate.Next work moves on. We hope to have it wrapped up by the end of this quarter (i.e., end of September). Help us test by turning on Translate.Next from the Pontoon translation editor.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Events

Friends of the Lion

