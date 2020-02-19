L10n Report: February Edition

Welcome!

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New localizers

Bora of Kabardian joined us through the Common Voice project

Kevin of Swahili

Habib and Shamim of Bengali joined us through the WebThings Gateway project

Are you a locale leader and want us to include new members in our upcoming reports? Contact us!

New community/locales added

Karakalpak

Luganda: revitalization of the community, thanks to the Common Voice projects.

Scots

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox is now officially following a 4-weeks release cycle:

Firefox 74 is currently in beta and it will be released on March 10. The deadline to update your localization is February 25 .

. Firefox 75, currently in Nightly, will move to Beta when 74 is officially released. The deadline to update localizations for that version will be on March 24 (4 weeks after the current deadline).

In terms of localization priority and deadlines, note that the content of the What’s new panel, available at the bottom of the hamburger menu, doesn’t follow the release train. For example, content for 74 has been exposed on February 17, and it will be possible to update translations until the very end of the cycle (approximately March 9), beyond the normal deadline for that version.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

We have some exciting news to announce on the Android front!

Fenix, the new Android browser, is going to release in April. The transition from Firefox for Android (Fennec) to Fenix has already begun! Now that we have an in-app locale switcher in place, we have the ability to add languages even when they are not supported by the Android system itself.

As a result, we’ve opened up the project on Pontoon to many new locales (89 total). Our goal is to reach Firefox for Android parity in terms of completion and number of locales.

This is a much smaller project than Firefox for Android, and a very innovative and quick software. We hope this excites you as much as us. And we truly hope to deliver to users across the world the same experience as with Firefox for Android, in terms of localization.

Delphine will be away for the next few months. Jeff is standing in for her on the PM front, with support from Flod on the technical front. While Delphine is away, we won’t be enabling new locales on mobile products outside of Fenix. This is purely because our current resourcing allows us to give Fenix the priority, but at the expense of other products. Stay tuned for more open and individual outreach from Jeff about Fenix and other mobile projects.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

Changes are coming to mozilla.org. The team behind mozilla.org has been working all year to transition from the .lang format to Fluent. Communications on the details around this transition will be coming through the mailing list.

Additionally, the following pages were added since the last report

New:

firefox/browsers.lang

firefox/products.lang

firefox/whatsnew_73.lang

firefox/set-default-thanks.lang

Community Participation Guideline (CPG)

The CPG has a major update, including a new page and additional locales. Feel free to review and provide feedback by filing a bug.

Languages: ar, de, es-ES, fr, hi-IN, id, it, ja, nl, pl, pt-BR, ru, zh-CN, and zh-TW.

What’s new or coming up in SUMO

Firefox 73 is out but did not require updated localization and many articles were still valid from 72.

The most exciting event of January was All Hands in Berlin. Giulia has written a blog post on the SUMO journey experience at All Hands, you can read it at this link.

Regarding localization, we discussed a lot on how to keep the communication open with the community and there are going to be exciting news soon. Keep an eye on the forum!

Events

Marathi & Hindi community meetup Photos Mozilla Hindi Marathi community event is being organized from last 6yearswith active and core localizers from Hindi and Marathil10n locale. Where we mainly focus on product testing, improving our localized product with maintaining quality and consistency of the product, community build-up and for new contributors’ challenges, and we get with this regular community meetup which helps to establish and fulfill our agenda and goal. Blog posts: https://sanchitac067.wordpress.com/2020/01/01/mozilla-hindi-marathi-community-meet-up-2019/ https://medium.com/@ritesh07raj/hindi-marathi-l10n-meet-up-2k19-7871eb0b648e?sk=f0c581e22b96f83a44ccadda569a87a2 Urdu community meetup Event report New Urdu Style Guide Photos Event Blogs: Mahtab Umer Aamir Faisal



Want to showcase an event coming up that your community is participating in? Reach out to any l10n-driver, and we’ll include that (see links to emails at the bottom of this report)

Friends of the Lion

Do you know someone in your l10n community who’s been doing a great job and should appear here? Contact one of the l10n-drivers, and we’ll make sure they get a shout-out (see list at the bottom)!

Useful Links

Questions? Want to get involved?

Did you enjoy reading this report? Let us know how we can improve by reaching out to any one of the l10n-drivers listed above.