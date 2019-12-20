L10n Report: December Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New community/locales added

Kabardian

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox 72 is currently in Beta. The deadline to ship localization changes in this version is approaching fast, and will be on December 24th. For the next version, the deadline will be on January 28th.

Most of the new strings are in the onboarding and Content Feature Recommendations (CFR). You can see them in the What’s New panel in the app menu.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

There is a lot going on with mobile these days, especially in regards to the transition of Firefox for Android browser (internal name Fennec) to a brand new browser (currently Firefox Preview, internal name Fenix).

Since the transition is expected to happen some time early 2020 (exact plans are still being discussed internally), we wanted to make a call to action to localizers to start now. We are still waiting for the in-app language switcher to be implemented, but since it is planned for very soon, we think it’s important that localizers get access to strings so they can complete and test their work in time for the actual release of Fenix (final name to be determined still).

The full details about all this can be found in this thread here. Please reach out directly to Delphine in order to activate Fenix in Pontoon for your locale (requests from managers only please), or if you have any questions.

Looking forwards to the best localized Android browser yet!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

We added a few more pages recently. Though some pages are quite long, they do contain a lot of useful information on the advantages of using Firefox over other browsers. They come in handy when you want to promote Firefox products in your language.

New:

firefox/compare.lang

firefox/windows-64-bit.lang

firefox/welcome/page5.lang

Updates:

firefox/campaign-trailhead.lang

firefox/new/trailhead.lang

firefox/products/developer-quantum.lang

WebThings Gateway

This is a brand new product. The Mozilla WebThings is an open platform for monitoring and controlling devices over the web. It is a software distribution for smart home gateways focused on privacy, security and interoperability.Essentially, it is a smart home platform for bridging new and existing Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the web in a private and secure way.

More information can be found on the website. Speaking of the website, there is a plan to make the site localizable early next year. Stay tuned!

The initial localized content was imported from GitHub, content localized by contributors. Once imported, the localized content is by default in “translated” state. Locale managers and translators, please review these strings soon as they go directly to production.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

This past month has been really busy for the community and for our content manager, we got new and updated articles for Firefox 71 on desktop and the release of many products on mobile: Firefox Preview and Firefox Lite.

Following is a selection of interesting new articles that have been translated:

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Style Guides:

Firefox marketing style guide in Russian

Indonesian style guide was moved from the team page to the centralized style guide repository.

Obsolete:

The Mozilla Localization Community page on Facebook has shut down. To find out how this decision was reached, please read it here.

Events

Three localization events were organized this quarter.

The Mozilla Nativo Workshop was held on the 28th – 29th of October in Antigua Guatemala. Localizers from nine localization communities attended the event.

The Bengali localization workshop took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh on the 9th – 10th of November. The details of the event were well documented by two l10n contributors in their blogs: Tanha Islam and Monirul Alom.

The weekend event was widely reported in the local press and social media in Bengali:

http://bit.ly/2r26ENr http://bit.ly/2OpEZOy https://www.be.bangla.report/post/45498-cfmmKTlib http://bit.ly/2XrBJ9i http://bit.ly/2CU1ciq https://techshohor.com/161802/



The Arabic localization meetup was organized in Tunis, Tunisia on the 6th – 7th of December. The hosting community welcomed visiting localization contributors from Bahrain, Jordan, and Palestine. During the two day workshop, the attendees discussed major challenges facing the geographically distributed community, identified better ways to collaborate, and steps and process to onboard and retain new contributors.

Friends of the Lion

Kudos to Safa, one of the Arabic locale managers, who single handedly reviewed more than 500 pending suggestions, reviewed and updated the usage of Mozilla brands in Firefox desktop product. He is also leading the effort to improve communications between community members and new contributor onboarding process. Keep up with the good work!

