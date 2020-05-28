L10n Report: May 2020 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Upcoming deadlines:

Firefox 77 is currently in beta and will be released on Jun 2. The deadline to update localization was on May 19.

The deadline to update localizations for Firefox 78, currently in Nightly, will be Jun 16 (4 weeks after the previous deadline).

IMPORTANT: Firefox 78 is the next ESR (Extended Support Release) version. That’s a more stable version designed for enterprises, but also used in some Linux distributions, and it remains supported for about a year. Once Firefox 78 moves to release, that content will remain frozen until that version becomes unsupported (about 15 months), so it’s important to ship the best localization possible.

In Firefox 78 there’s a lot of focus on the about:protections page. Make sure to test your changes on a new profile and in different states (e.g. logged out of Firefox Account and Monitor, logged into one of them, etc.). For example, the initial description changes depending on the fact that the user has enabled Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) or not:

Protections enabled: Firefox is actively protecting them, hence “Firefox protects your privacy behind the scenes while you browse”.

your privacy behind the scenes while you browse”. Protections disabled: Firefox could protect them, but it currently isn’t. So, ““Firefox can protect your privacy behind the scenes while you browse”.

Make sure to keep these nuances in your translation.

With Firefox 78 we added 3 new locales to Nightly, since they made good progress and are ready for initial testing:

Central Kurdish (ckb)

Eastern Armenian with Classic Orthography (hye)

Mixteco Yucuhiti (meh)

All three are available for download on mozilla.org.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Fennec Nightly and Beta channels have been successfully migrated to Fenix! Depending on the outcome of an experiment that launched this week, we may see the release channel migration happen soon. We’ll be sending some Fenix-specific comms this week.

The localization cycle for Firefox for iOS v26 has ended as of Monday, May 25th.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

Mozilla.org is now at its new home: it was switched from .lang to Fluent format last Friday. Changing to the new format would allow us:

to put more natural expression power in localizers hands.

greater flexibility for translations & making string changes.

to make `en` as the source for localization, while en-US is a locale.

to push localized content to production more often and automatically throughout the day.

Only a handful high priority files have been migrated to the new format, as you have seen in the project dashboard. Please dedicate some time to go over the migrated files and report any technical issues you discover. Please go over the updated How to test mozilla.org] documentation for what to focus on and how to report technical issues regarding the new file format.

The migration from the old format to the new would take some time to complete. Check the mozilla.org dashboard in Pontoon regularly for updates. In the coming weeks, there will be new pages added, including the next WNP.

Web of Things

No new feature development for the foreseeable future. However, adding new locales, bug fixes and localized content are being made to the GitHub repository on a regular basis.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

Next week is Firefox 77 release. It presents few updates to our KB articles:

In the next weeks we will communicate with the members a lot of news we had been working in the past months, between those:

Reports on views and helpfulness of the translated articles

Content for new contribution channels

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Django 2. As of April, Pontoon runs on Django 2. The effort to make the transition happen was started a while ago by Jotes, who first made the Pontoon codebase run on Python 3, which is required for Django 2. And the effort was also completed by Jotes, who took care of squashing DB migrations and other required steps for Pontoon to say goodbye to Django 1. Well done, Jotes!

New user avatars. Pontoon uses the popular Gravatar service for displaying user avatars. Until recently, we’ve been showing a headshot of a red panda as the fallback avatar for users without a Gravatar. But that made it hard to distinguish users just by scanning their avatars sometimes, so we’re now building custom avatars from their initials. Thanks and welcome to our new contributor, Vishnudas!

Private projects. Don’t worry, we’re not limiting access to any projects on pontoon.mozilla.org, but there are 3rd party deployments of Pontoon, which would benefit from such a feature. Jotes started paving the way for that by adding the ability to switch projects between private and public and making all new projects private after they’ve been set up. That means they are only accessible to project managers, which allows the project setup to be tested without using a separate deployment for that purpose (e.g. a stage server) and without confusing users with broken projects. If any external team wants to take the feature forward as specified, we’d be happy to take patches upstream, but we don’t plan to develop the feature ourselves, since we don’t need it at Mozilla.

More reliable Sync. Thanks to Vishal, Pontoon sync is now more immune to errors we’ve been hitting every now and then and spending a bunch of time debugging. Each project sync task is now encapsulated in a single celery task, which makes it easier to rollback and recover from errors.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Updated: Testing mozilla.org includes information on testing Fluent files.

Gürkan Güllü, who is the second person to exceed 2000 suggestions on Pontoon in the Turkish community, and is making significant contributions to SUMO as well.

